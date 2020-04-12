Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms and becoming windy...some storms possibly severe, especially this morning. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.