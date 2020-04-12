I think this goes without saying, but sports are kind of important to me.
I don’t think a day has gone by in the past 20 years that I didn’t talk about, think about or watch sports. It’s been a part of my life since I was just a tyke.
Of course, I have other hobbies and things I enjoy. But considering I was trying to talk football with adults when I was in grade school, I essentially became “the sports guy” among my relatives at an early age.
So many of them wanted to know how I was handling the absence of sports over the past few weeks. And to be truthful, seeing them cancel March Madness was pretty surreal. But it also served as a hint that this was not “just the flu”. The NCAA and the schools involved were not going to throw nearly a billion dollars down the drain for just the flu. And if that didn’t hammer home the gravity of this situation, the past few weeks have.
And while I have been able to write a little bit about local athletes (more local features are on the way) and recently about the NFL Draft (which is one of the few things NOT canceled), it feels almost absurd to sit down and write about something like sports given the current climate.
Do I miss sports? Of course I do. Do I wish I was covering games during the week? Absolutely. Do I feel awful for the high school athletes who have missed out on their spring seasons? Without question, my heart aches for them.
My heart does not ache nearly as much for those in the sporting realm who continue to act as if they (and sports) are above not just this virus, but everyone else in the world. There was UFC boss Dana White defiantly announcing he still planned to host events (even if they had to be on a private island), before flipping and announcing the suspension of fights after ESPN and the Disney Corporation pulled the plug on broadcasting UFC 249, scheduled for April 18th. There was Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney saying he had “zero doubt” college football would start on time. Then there was the Mullet himself saying he aimed for his players to be back at team facilities by May 1 (not even possible under current Big 12 orders, but sure, continue), because they needed to get back to football and “run money through the state of Oklahoma”.
And although Gundy issued an apology (I guess you could call it that?) on Saturday, the genie has already been let out of the bottle. While millions of people around the country have expressed how much they miss sports, there’s just something about multi-millionaires talking about how this will “all blow over” while people are dying, losing their jobs and businesses and medical workers work absurd shifts that just makes me uneasy. Gundy made $5.1 million last year, while Swinney is college football’s highest-paid coach at $9.25 million a year. Dana White has an estimated net worth of a whopping $500 million, reportedly snagging close to $20M a year.
Sports will come back. In the meantime, maybe these gentlemen could pledge some of their money to hospitals, food banks and local businesses.
After all, they’re expecting us to “run money through the state of Oklahoma” once this is all over.