For many Americans, even those who aren’t regular National Football League fans, the Super Bowl is one event that seems to lure those who otherwise might be out cycling, jogging, fishing or anything else in the good old outdoors.
But this year for many TV viewers in Southwest Oklahoma and elsewhere, just watching the Super Bowl is going to take some doing thanks to the actions of a company called Mission Broadcasting.
Earlier this month Mission, which owns stations in 18 markets across 16 states, blocked access to local channels for subscribers to Dish Network.
Most importantly, for Southwest Oklahoma Dish customers, is the fact that six of those stations are FOX affiliates, including KJTL-TV, Channel 18 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
While the playoffs were starting, this writer who happens to have Dish, watched the playoff games on FOX via my I-pad while my larger TV had college hoops or whatever seemed to be worth watching at the time.
But who wants to watch the biggest NFL game of the year on a small 10-inch screen? No, this is a game we want to see on the biggest set in the house.
Friday this writer went to a local retail store for groceries and a small TV antenna that might work to pick up KJTL-TV. I wasn’t the only one searching for answers as there were several other shoppers asking the same questions of the electronics staff. Plus, it was easy to see those antennas were going as fast as they could put them on the shelves.
As with any good dispute, we want to know just who we need to focus our anger toward, but both Mission Broadcasting and Dish are blaming each other.
So here is how we ended up at this impasse. Mission wants Dish to pay more for the content on its local stations and is using this blackout to get customers to call Dish and complain.
However, no Dish customer wants to see their bill climb any higher than it already is, so Dish seems to be holding firm.
Many of you are still steaming over the fact that Fox pulled its popular regional sports networks like FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma from Dish last year before the college football season, forcing many of us to move to ESPN+ or other sports outlets to get some of our favorite regional college football games.
Here’s what seems crazy to this writer. While this debate rages, none of the Dish customers are seeing KJTL-TV, which means those advertisers are missing out on having thousands of Southwest Oklahomans and North Texans seeing their spots.
If I was an advertiser on KJTL-TV I’d be upset that so many possible customers are missing out on my ads and I’d be complaining to station management. That may be happening but as of yet Mission hasn’t blinked.
Here’s the problem according to some of the reports yours truly has located.
Each year, the cost to carry local broadcast stations rises far beyond the rate of inflation, leading to blackouts across the country that affect millions of subscribers of various pay-TV companies.
According to one media industry source, broadcast fees burdening pay-TV consumers are expected to reach a staggering $16.3 billion in 2024. These same rates, for channels available free over the air, were as low as $215 million in 2006.
Between 2006 and 2019, retransmission consent fees have risen 5,359 percent, with an average annual increase of 37 percent across the pay-TV industry. The cost to deliver local channels is the fastest growing part of consumers’ monthly pay-TV bills.
Hopefully something will soon be done to help customers get some satisfaction.
Along with pay-TV companies, independent programmers and public interest groups that form the American Television Alliance, DISH and other carriers have called for the U.S. Congress to revamp the out-of-date laws that favor these high fees and unnecessary blackouts.
Seeing how slow Congress works these days, however, I’m not counting on any quick fix to these blackouts, so I’m going to try and figure out how to make this set of fancy rabbit ears work today and enjoy Super Bowl 54 on my big screen and not that I-pad.
If my efforts to get the Super Bowl fail I’m just going to watch golf or college hoops and drown my sorrows with several bowls of jambalaya.