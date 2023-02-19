Two of the area’s best small-school boys basketball teams this season have been Apache in Class A and Fort Cobb-Broxton in Class B but that’s where any similarities end.
Recent history shows that clearly as the Mustangs are one victory away from their 11th straight berth in the State Tournament under head coach Scott Hines.
The Mustangs rolled into the Class B Area Tournament title game last night with a 56-33 victory over Big Pasture at the Alex Gym. The Mustangs will meet Duke Friday at Cache for the Area title and that prized ticket to State.
For the Warriors they are in rare territory after routing arch rival Cyril, 71-45, last night in a Class A Regional at Cheyenne. The only time the Warriors have reached State was back in the mid-1960s when Garvin Isaacs, Woody Mayfield and Donald Komardley were standouts at Apache. Now with Komardley’s grandson Christian providing scoring for the Warriors, they will have that opportunity to return to State Friday when they tangle with Caddo in the Area I championship game at Chickasha High School.
Fort Cobb-Broxton boys saw Big Pasture score the first four points of the game Saturday but the Mustangs came roaring back with a 12-0 run. Cray Rogers hit a trey for the Mustangs for a 21-13 lead but Hayden McCullough delivered a long trey with less that 50 seconds left before halftime to arrange the 21-17 score at the break.
From there the experience of the Mustangs just kept the pressure on after figuring out the BP 3-2 zone defense to get some easy buckets. And after the early going the Rangers were unable to consistently score after the break.
Simien Collins added two big treys for the Mustangs in the third quarter sandwiched around an Ian Taylor trey and after that quick flurry the lead had grown to 33-19 and the large crowd of blue-clad Fort Cobb-Broxton fans could sense the victory.
Things proceeded to spiral downhill for the Rangers as the slick ball handling of the Mustangs came up with several quick layups and another Rogers trey to arrange a 42-28 score.
Three straight layups, two by Jaxson Willits and one from freshman brother Eli really got the crowd going and all that was left was a trophy presentation and photos.
Big Pasture and Cyril boys will both be able to reach State but they would need to win three straight beginning Thursday.
Cyril girls got the regional title parade going early Saturday evening and after that Apache and Fort Cobb-Broxton joined them as regional champions and into next week’s key Area Tournament title games where the winners will advance to the State Tournament.
And, there were some big wins from area teams in the loser’s bracket in Class A and B as Empire and Sterling girls advanced to the Class Area I and Class A Area II events, respectively, with clutch wins Saturday afternoon. Empire beat Hydro-Eakly, 55-48, at Geronimo while Sterling beat Velma-Alma, 53-44, at Okarche.
In Class B, Mt. View-Gotebo and Fort Cobb-Broxton girls both advanced into the Class B Area II Tournament that will be played starting Thursday at Cache High School. The Lady Tigers routed Duke, 54-35, while the Lady Mustangs fought off a gallant effort by a young Chattanooga team, 36-33, at Alex.
Chatty girls owned an 18-13 halftime lead and early in the third quarter the Lady Warriors started to push the lead higher as Fort Cobb-Broxton had three key turnovers as the lead grew to 22-15.
But the Lady Mustangs weren’t ready to see their season end just yet and when Bryenna Davis drilled a trey early in the fourth, the game was tied at 27-27. Chatty took the lead one more time at 29-27 but a Zoey Brown trey put the Mustangs up, 31-29. Madelynn Burns quickly countered for Chatty with a layup that knotted the score at 31-all with 1:54 remaining.
After a timeout by the Mustangs, Jinger Bear was able to get free inside and drained a short jumper for a 33-31 lead for her club.
Chatty hurt its own cause with a turnover with 48 seconds remaining and a pair of free throws pushed the Fort Cobb-Broxton lead to four. Chatty wasted little time advancing the ball and countered in just a couple of seconds to save precious time, cutting the lead to two, 35-33.
The Mustangs had a chance to get the clinching points at the free throw line but Brown was only able to make one of the charity tosses with 11 seconds remaining, leaving the door open for the Warriors. Chatty rushed downcourt and got a 3-pointer off well before the buzzer but it missed the mark.
Elgin sweeps district titles
Elgin’s teams went on the road Friday for Class 4A District action at Community Christian and the Owls swept the titles, 48-37, in the girls game and 50-39 in the boys.
While the Owls had been putting together some good boys teams in recent years, it’s been at least four years since the Lady Owls had won a district title and when the school hired Brett Sanders to rebuild the program, most fans expected it to take some time to elevate the talent . However, with the win the Owls are now 14-10 and moving on to face No. 2 Bethany Thursday in the 4A Regional at Bethany.
“We’ve just been able to blend the youth we have with a couple of seniors and they’ve been working well together,” Sanders said. “I think the real key has been how they’ve bought in on defense. We have pretty good depth but right before the season we lost two of our best players. We got one back this week but we only used her for about three minutes to bring her back slowly. We only have two seniors and this bunch of freshmen are getting good minutes for us.”
The challenge will really come Thursday against Bethany.
“They are probably 6-0 or taller at every position,” Sanders said. “They can all handle the ball and they can all shoot well. We played them early inn the season and they beat us by 40 so we will see how much we’ve improved. It will be a challenge.”
The new wasn’t as good for another area school as both Cache teams fell in their district at Tuttle. The girls lost 70-33 and the boys were ousted,. 57-32.
Also in the larger classes, Walters split 2A district games with Mangum as the Lady Devils won 41-27 but the Mangum boys earned that title, 47-31.
The area’s only two Class 3A schools, Frederick and Comanche, also split games at Comanche. The Lady Bombers won a close 61-57 victory but Comanche boys got some revenge with a 60-44 decision.
All of the teams in 4A, 3A and 2A advance to regional play regardless of whether they were district champions or runners-up.