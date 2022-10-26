Ward, LHS defense faces tough test

Lawton High School linebacker Cody Ward is coming up fast to try and sack MacArthur quarterback Gage Graham during their game earlier this season.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Cody Ward loves his job on the Lawton High School defense and this week he and his teammates are eager to rise to the challenge and help the Wolverines beat Putnam City North in a very important football contest.

The game will be Friday at Putnam City Stadium and the importance is easy to explain as both teams are 2-3 with two games remaining. They are tied with Putnam City at 2-3 but the Pirates have to face district leading Choctaw Friday, so that figures to equate to a third-place finish for the LHS-PCN winner.

