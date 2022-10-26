Ward, LHS defense faces tough test

Cody Ward loves his job on the Lawton High School defense and this week he and his teammates are eager to rise to the challenge and help the Wolverines beat Putnam City North in a very important football contest.
The game will be Friday at Putnam City Stadium and the importance is easy to explain as both teams are 2-3 with two games remaining. They are tied with Putnam City at 2-3 but the Pirates have to face district leading Choctaw Friday, so that figures to equate to a third-place finish for the LHS-PCN winner.
“We’ve watched video of them and they have two quarterbacks who do different things,” the senior outside linebacker said. “We are pretty pumped because we know the importance of this game. We would love to host a playoff game and we know we need to win this game to give us a chance to do that.”
For Ward, in his role as an outside linebacker, he’s going to have to make sure that the Panthers don’t reach the corner when they run the football.
“I think we can slow them down,” the 6-2, 200-pounder said. “I like playing defense and it gives me a chance to stop the run in certain sets. But at times my job is to follow the tight end or the running back when they come off the line of scrimmage. I’ve had about 10 sacks and tackles for loss.”
As far as his food preference, Ward loves the meatloaf his mother Laurie Jones fixes. But on game days he and the Wolverines get to dine on the “best spaghetti there is” that is cooked by Billye Osborn and her helpers at First Baptist Church.
When it comes to his future plans, he’s already figured that out.
“I’m going to join the Navy and go around the world, at least that is my goal,” he said. “I have a brother-in-law who is retired from the Navy and we’ve talked a good deal about it and it sounds like a great career.”
For now, he’s getting his combat experience like so many young people by playing Call To Duty.
Ward says that watching video of PC North, he sees some things that should help the Wolverines in their cause to earn a home playoff berth.
“They do have some big guys up front on their offensive line but I don’t think they are very quick,” he said. “We have a good deal of depth on our defense and that helps keep us fresh. They have good receivers but we have some good guys in our secondary.
“We just have to go out and play like we are capable of playing. Last week Choctaw was really good and we didn’t play as well as we needed. But with so much on the line this week we’re going to do our best to make sure we get a home playoff game.”