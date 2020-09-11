It was TreVaughn Walton’s night basically from the word “go”.
The Eisenhower running back’s second carry of the night resulted in a 30-yard gain. His third resulted in a touchdown.
Walton was just getting started, running for 234 yards and five touchdowns while the defense only surrendered 38 yards of offense as the Eagles coasted past Altus, 52-0, at Cameron Stadium on Thursday night.
All of Walton’s scores came in the first half, leading an Ike ground attack that racked up 383 rushing yards at a clip of 12.4 yards a rush. Walton helped boost that average with his second — and final — carry of the first half, breaking through the Altus line, finding running room and nearly out-hustling the entire Bulldog defense for a touchdown before being pulled down at the Altus 6-yard-line. Quarterback Will Trachte run it in on the next play, tacking 7 more points onto the 38 Ike had scored in the first half.
Trachte wasn’t asked to do too much, only throwing the ball four times on the night. But that was the way things fell as a potent run game and a stingy defense dictated the game. The defense didn’t allow a first down in the first half, with senior defensive tackle Jason Payne in on several tackles for loss, while Caiden Smalls, Bruce Rucker and James Clark got in the way of passes and Micah Wise made multiple big hits.
“Overall, we did a lot of good things,” head coach Eric Gibson said. “Jason had some good block defeats. You won’t find a headier player than Micah. That guy is as smart as a whip. We’ve been able to put him in some good situations. He’s starting to pick some different schemes so we can do some different things.”
The special teams also proved crucial. After going up 7-0, Eisenhower forced another Altus punt, which Payne blocked. Darius Coppage picked the ball out of the air around the 35 and took it down to the Altus 16. Two plays later, Walton was in the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.
Late in the first half, Derrick Simmons fielded an Altus punt at the 50 and took it down to the 7-yard-line. After a penalty backed the Eagles up 12 yards, Smalls ran it in from 19 yards out.
While the penalty didn’t end up hurting the Eagles, the number of penalties (8 for 82 yards) was too many for Gibson.
“We’ve still got a lot of things we need to clean up,” Gibson said. “We’ve still got too many penalties, way too many holding calls, just a lot of things we need to clean up if we’re gonna compete with LHS this upcoming week.”
The win was somewhat bittersweet to Gibson, who was facing his mentor and close friend, new Altus coach Dan Cocannouer. While Cocannouer is going through growing pains with a young Altus team, there were some bright spots, like quarterback Bryce Kahla’s three consecutive runs of 10 or more yards in the second half. And even though COVID-19 prevented a postgame handshake line from taking place, Gibson still made sure he found the man he has called his “Yoda” after the game.
“There’s just nothing but mutual respect there,” Gibson said. “I love that man with all my heart. It’s one of those situations where you respect the guy you’re going against. Those kids fight and they’re gonna be a good ball club in a couple of years once they get things figured out.”
Eisenhower (1-1) plays Lawton High next Friday, while Altus gets a bye.