Eisenhower senior Ziaire Walton runs drills during summer workouts, work that will be important as he takes on the new role as the Eagles’ quarterback. The Eagles will chase their first victory under Head Coach Javon Harris when they host Altus tonight at Cameron Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Switching positions can be difficult for any young football player, but unexpectedly becoming your team’s new starting quarterback is an especially daunting task. For Ike’s Ziaire Walton this challenge is one he is looking forward to handling.

Walton was originally a wide receiver for the Eagles but now in his senior season he has taken on new role, one that is going to come with a great deal of responsibility.

