Switching positions can be difficult for any young football player, but unexpectedly becoming your team’s new starting quarterback is an especially daunting task. For Ike’s Ziaire Walton this challenge is one he is looking forward to handling.
Walton was originally a wide receiver for the Eagles but now in his senior season he has taken on new role, one that is going to come with a great deal of responsibility.
According to Walton, his favorite class in school is his mentorship class in which he gets to help the new freshman students adjust to their new school.
“I like being a mentor because I get to show the freshman what it is like to be a leader and how to get through high school,” Walton said.
This class could come in handy for him on the field and in the locker room when trying to get more involved as a leader for his team, which is one of the things Coach Javon Harris mentioned he would like to see improvement from Walton on.
Walton is a multiple-sport athlete. In addition to football, he also plays on the basketball team and has been active in sports since elementary school. Throughout his time in sports he says his mother was not only the one who pushed him to play but is also his biggest supporter.
“”My mom threw me in sports and ever since then I’ve liked playing.” Walton said. “She’s at every single game, she’s my ride or die, my backbone.”
After high school Walton hopes to continue his athletic career in college and wants to study sports science.
“I know a little bit right now about the body and how to take care of it,” Walton said. “I wanna find a way where I can still stay connected to sports.”
Walton has big hopes for his senior season which includes wanting to make a push at a championship, one of the biggest things he is looking forward to is his last ride with some of his lifelong teammates.
“This is my last year with my guys,” Walton said. “I’ve been playing with these guys since elementary and middle school so I really wanna enjoy my last time playing with them.