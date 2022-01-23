Sometimes coaches have to make quick calls when their team is on the court and Saturday in the girls championship game of the Comanche County Tournament Walters coach Clint Meason faced a critical decision, however, as much as he wanted to pull the trigger he never did and it paid off in huge dividends; the Lady Devils’ first title in history.
Meason and the Devils stuck with their zone defense throughout their battle with Sterling and in the end, they found a way to earn a tense 57-50 victory and finally take the championship trophy home.
The boys game had just as much excitement as Frederick finally pulled away for a 49-43 victory over pesky Indiahoma. Indiahoma had the game tied up at 41-all with 4:02 remaining but the Warriors didn’t score again until there were just 15 seconds left and the Bombers wrapped up their second straight title.
Walters 57, Sterling 50
Girls championship
Meason had his Blue Devils owning a 25-21 lead when they went to the locker at halftime and he had a tough decision to make; switch to a man-to-man defense or stick with the zone.
“I told the girls at halftime that Sterling had six threes and that we had to slow them down, so I thought about going the the man,” he said. “I told them that if they make 12 threes for the game we would get beat. They just kept hitting them and I just kept having faith in the zone so I never changed.”
Just how many threes did the Tigers make?
“What did they end up with?” he asked. “I know it was close to 12.” Not quite but it was close. Despite giving up 11 treys the Blue Devils were able to hang on for the win.
“They have some good shooters and they had a good game plan,” Meason said. “Coach (Jennifer) Garner had done a good job of scouting us and they knew what we’d do but I thought my girls really stepped and made some big stops when we needed them.”
Sterling tied the game at 42-all when Emma Nunley hit two free throws at the 5:37 mark of the fourth quarter. But then steady Macie Edgmon came up with two huge buckets, the first at the 2:50 mark and then a nice follow-shot with 2:14 remaining that pushed the lead to 51-44 and the large throng of Walters fans started to get even louder.
That forced Sterling to foul and the Blue Devils made just enough to seal the outcome.
“You think about it; the entire community had been talking about this game and the girls felt that pressure,” Meason said. “I told them to relax and just play. I think this is my 11th year and we’d been runner-up several times but never won it. I feel good for the community and the kids.
“It was also special to have them honor Jeff (Hart) before the game and to see so many of his family here to watch us. He was a friend to all of us and that made this win even more special.”
Meason said his seniors—Trista Ford, Emily Robinson, Racee Murray—were keys to keeping everyone motivated.
“Those girls have been here before; they know what to expect,” he said. “The younger girls just keep improving. We got some great minutes out of the girls on the bench and that help us there at the end.”
Robinson and Macie Edgmon led the Walters scoring with 14 each, feisty guard Ford added 13 and Emma Youngblood 10. Edgmon, a smooth junior helped her team start fast with three first-quarter buckets and then scored in each of the final three quarters to help hold off Sterling, including the two late critical shots.
Nunley led Sterling with 17, Ashlyn Clift added 15 and Kenly Mansel 10. Nunley hit four treys, Clift hit five and Morgan Curry sank two.
Frederick 49, Indiahoma 43
Boys championship
While Frederick has several important seniors on the court last night freshman Champ Cramer put himself on the watch list of many coaches, scoring 13 points including two in the final minutes.
The fluid freshman put in a missed Frederick shot for a 43-41 lead and then after an Indiahoma turnover, he scored on a driving layup to make it 45-41 with 2:17 remaining.
By then the Warriors were struggling to advance the ball after point guard Tuosodan Sunray fouled out on a charge and forced them to fight to get the ball into the offensive zone.
“I though Champ really came up big,” Frederick coach Andrew McClung said. “He is a talented freshman and while he plays like a senior on offense, he sometimes plays defense like a freshman but he hit some big shots for us.”
But he credited Cade Roady and A.J. McClung, his son, for helping keep things going in the right direction.
“I thought our depth and our pressure was the difference,” he said. “I wanted to keep that rotation with A.J. and Cade out there and trade out those three and I think our depth really wore them down. I want to press them all the time, force them all over the court.
“It’s like football, teams try to spread defenses out across the entire field and that’s our goal. I know they got some over the top but in the end that pressure turned the tide for us.”
Roady added 15 for the Bombers to join Cramer in double figures. Indiahoma had another strong game from Dyllan Plaster who scored 18 but he just didn’t get enough help down the stretch.