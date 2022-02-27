APACHE — Jacy Funkhouser hit a critical layup for the Hobart girls and the Bearcats made just enough big plays on defense in the final two minutes to subdue Walters, 35-31, Saturday and advance to the 2A Regional title game Tuesday at Bridge Creek High School.
Walters had its chances to make it even closer but an injury to Racee Murray allowed the Bearcats to chase her down and stop a layup from behind and when she was unable to get back up court on defense Hobart was able to get another bucket on the board to push Hobart’s lead to 34-29.
Walters countered with a floater from Emily Robinson to make it 34-31 with one minute remaining. And when the Bearcats turned the ball over, the Blue Devils had a golden opportunity but an offensive foul turned the ball back to Hobart and by the time Walters got the ball again this one was all but over as Liz Carney rebounded to prevent any late Walters comeback.
The Blue Devils will return to action Monday at 6:30 p.m., needing two wins to advance to next week’s 2A Area Tournament.
The late boys title game matching Apache and Mangum was still being played at press time.
In the first part of the four-game schedule, Apache girls beat Mangum, 41-35, and Hobart boys beat Walters, 71-49, to advance to Monday’s consolation semifinals at Bridge Creek High School. The Hobart boys face the loser of last night’s game between Latta and Hinton that was being played late last night in Bridge Creek. Apache girls will play at 1:30 p.m. Monday against the loser from last night’s winner’s bracket game between Stratford and Latta.
Hobart wins thriller
This game was a physical battle all the way as there were few easy looks at the rim as Hobart owned an 18-17 lead at halftime as Walters had trailed most of the first 16 minutes, finally getting its first lead at 15-14 at the 2:08 mark of the second quarter.
But Hobart wasted little time getting back in front as Karrisa Smith sank a pair of free throws for a 16-15 lead and then the Bearcats got a bucket from Josie Carney to make it 18-15 with 53 seconds left in the half.
Walters had a chance to get back in front but the Blue Devils missed a short-range shot before Trista Ford sank two free throws to arrange the 18-17 halftime score.
Hobart had a chance to extend the lead but a turnover with 4.7 seconds remaining in the second quarter kept either team from adding to its total before the buzzer sounded.
The game just kept providing suspense on every trip down the court as the players on both sides were battling for every rebound and throwing themselves into the thick of the action to get a big turnover or draw that huge charging call on defense.
Walters played its 2-3 zone and it did cause the Bearcats some problems but down the stretch both teams started to wear down as key players had to spend time on the bench in foul trouble. Both teams also struggled to get shots to drop as the defensive pressure on both sides was fierce.
Apache girls survive
The host Warriors seemed to be in complete control in this game, building a 34-15 lead early in the fourth quarter and with the Mangum girls struggling to make shots, this one appeared to be all but over as the clock headed downward.
Apache coach Harlan House felt confident enough to clear his bench but the Tigers put the pressure on the Apache reserves and that big lead vanished into thin air as Mangum got within six at 35-29 with two minutes remaining and even when House put his starters back into the game, the Tigers continued their momentum swing.
Tatum Howlingwater, who was instrumental in Apache’s big push in the third quarter, hit a pair of free throws with 1:47 remaining and Precious Killsfirst got free for a layup for a 38-31 lead before Mangum hit a layup to cut the deficit to five, 38-33. After that Abby Vail added three free throws to put this one away at last.
Bearcats impressive
The Bearcats didn’t look anything like the team that lost to Apache, 66-63, last week in the district championship.
With Walters playing without sparkplug Cy Red Elk who was injured last week, the Bearcats were able to strike early and often as the Johnson brothers took command early, scoring 55 between them to help Hobart build a 37-23 lead after three quarters and never looking back. Justice Johnson led the Bearcats with 34 points as the Blue Devils were unable to slow him down throughout the game.
Ty Turner did provide some spark for Walters but even his 18 points and 19 from Karson Coleman wasn’t enough to keep his team in the lead.