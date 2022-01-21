Top-seeded Walters used its depth and height to pull away in the second half to capture a 63-52 victory over Frederick and earn a spot in Saturday’s girls championship game of the Comanche County Tournament.
Coach Clint Meason’s Blue Devils will battle Sterling at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the title. Sterling beat Geronimo in last night’s final game, 61-44, in a fierce game that was decided in the final minutes.
The Frederick girls were the No. 4 seed, but Coach Terry Collins and his Bombers were shooting for their third straight title but Walters ended that with some huge plays inside and the extra depth.
Meason and his Blue Devils will be gunning for their first Comanche County title in history and it was because of his depth and some great rebounding that they will get that chance. During the first two quarters Meason changed out five players at a time and that kept most of them fresh down the stretch.
On the other side Collins was able to bring in a couple of reserves but it was obvious the Bombers were drained at the end, missing shots they normally make on a regular basis.
“I went into the game planning to do that and we were able to get some good minutes out of those girls,” Meason said. “I think our bench was the difference. Now later in the game I had to mix things up and keep those main girls out there but getting that lead with those other girls helping provide depth was really big for us tonight.”
While Frederick standout Dani McClung did lead all scorers with 25 points, she missed some looks she almost always hits.
“We wanted to make sure we knew where she was at all times,” Meason said. “She’s a great shooter but I think we were able to affect her some with out defense. We did give her the baseline way too many times and put her on the line some but overall I thought we kept her from getting too many easy looks.”
The leaders for Walters were Trista Ford with 17, Emma Youngblood with 13 and Macie Edgmon with 12.
“I thought our size inside really caused them problems,” Meason said. “Youngblood is just a junior but she has the size, she can handle the ball and she’s tough on the boards. I bet she had 10 or more rebounds.”
Ford, a senior guard, had some great minutes and hit six big field goals — two of those treys — in the second half.
“She’s always going to be a key for us because she plays smart and is a good shooter,” Meason said. “At times I had two or three freshmen out there and all of my girls did their part.”
Sterling 61, Geronimo 44
Girls semifinals
This one featured the balance and height advantage against Geronimo and its sophomore standout Chrissa Gomez who was dazzling at times making some huge shots.
But when she fouled out with 6:53 remaining, for all intent this one was over as the Bluejays just couldn’t muster much offense down the stretch. And on that critical call, Geronimo coach Chad Hutchinson was claiming that Gomez wasn’t the girl who fouled and eventually he was called for a pair of technical, forcing him to exit and boys coach Pardner Pascoe to come coach the team.
Sterling’s Emma Nunley hit all four technical shots to run the lead to 46-38 and it was never much in doubt after that.
“I thought our ability to get the ball inside was important but we also hit some big threes,” Sterling coach Jennifer Garner said. “We hit a few of those threes and my girls kinda gave up on working the ball inside. We should have kept pounding it in there and getting good looks.”
As far as Gomez, Garner knew what she could do well in advance.
“She is a great player,” Garner said. “Our goal was to force her left and we didn’t do that enough. She’s going to be tough for anyone to handle.”
Gomez wound up with a game-high 27 but the rest of the team managed just 15 total and that wasn’t enough balance.
Sterling got 18 from Nunley, 12 each from Shelby Spence and Morgan Curry and Ashlyn Clift added 10.
Indiahoma 45, Chatty 40
Girls consolation
Sophomore Tayah Kaudle-Kaulay hit a pair of fourth-quarter treys, the biggest with 43 seconds remaining, and Indiahoma used some good free throw shooting to hold on for the tense victory to earn the right to play Saturday for the consolation title.
Kaudle-Kaulay’s final trey arranged a 43-38 lead and when Chatty failed to convert on its next possession Indiahoma grabbed the rebound and managed to run the clock down to just 12 seconds remaining.
That’s when Chatty finally got a couple of quick fouls to send Indiahoma to the line. This time Katelyn Kimble calmly sank two free throws to clinch the victory.
Indiahoma managed to make 10-of-11 from the free throw line and that was the difference in the final outcome. Chatty hit a miserable 1-of-10 free throws including seven misses in the second half.
Kimble wound up leading Indiahoma with 16 while Kaudle-Kaulay added nine, while Julie Shaw scored 13 for Chatty.
Big Pasture 42, Fletcher 23
Girls consolation
This game was close for a half as Fletcher forced some turnovers and got some good looks but from a 15-11 BP halftime lead, things changed in a hurry.
Jayni Green hit three key buckets in the third quarter for the Rangers and things escalated from there. A 27-12 edge in the second half allowed BP to get some action the reserves as Fletcher just couldn’t get shots to drop in the second half.
Green paced the Rangers with 15 while Karsyn Williams led Fletcher with 12.