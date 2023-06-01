WALTERS‚—The Walters Public Education Foundation will host a 4-person scramble golf tournament on June 9 at the Harvest Golf Club (Lakeside Golf Course) in Walters.
The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at the conclusion of the tournament.
Team entries are $200 and sponsorships are still available. Call (580) 591-2099 to enter your team.
All of the profits from the event directly benefit the students of Walters Public Schools through teacher grants and scholarships. The Walters Public Education Foundation is a 501©(3) non-profit foundation, which supports Walters Public Schools. Since 1984, more than $780,000 in scholarships and grants have been awarded.