Walters hasn’t enjoyed much success in football in recent years but the Blue Devils are 5-0 and starting to get some votes in the Associated Press Oklahoma prep football poll.
This week the Blue Devils will visit old rival Empire for another key District A-2 battle and the winner of Friday’s game will stay in the thick of the title race in that balanced district that seems to be headed to a three-way battle between Walters, Empire and Apache for the district title.
Coach Chuck Terry and his staff have done a great job taking a group of talented returning lettermen and turning them into a cohesive unit. Senior quarterback Karson Coleman is the triggerman for the Blue Devils and Clay Graham has been a solid force at running back.
Walters has been giving up some points on defense but in two district games the Blue Devils have allowed just six by Snyder and 14 last week against Mangum.
Empire entered last week’s game against Snyder with a 4-0 record but the Bulldogs wound up scoring just six points in a 8-6 loss.
The Blue Devils have everything going in their favor at this point and we see them going 6-0 and moving closer to a likely title shootout in three weeks against Apache. Give this one to the Blue Devils: Walters 27, EMPIRE 12.
Here are the rest of this week’s picks and remember, home teams are in all-capital letters:
MacArthur 35, Ardmore 13—This Ardmore team is not the powerhouse that Josh Newby fielded last year and the Tigers’ performance against Elgin didn’t flash the type of game that quarterback Cal Swanson had two weeks ago in a 60-56 loss to Noble. But when El Reno beat Noble last week, it showed that it’s stacking up that Elgin, Mac and Midwest City seem to be the teams that will fight it out for the title.
Piedmont 21, Eisenhower 20—We feel that the Eagles are eventually going to get their offensive unit going and make a statement, however, until that happens the defense is just going to have to keep playing solid and get a few turnovers to turn things around.
Lawton High 28, NORTHWEST CLASSEN 16—Wolverines were miserable offensively in the first half in a 24-16 road loss to Ponca City, which entered the game winless. If they clean up the turnovers, this should be a second district win.
Elgin 42, ALTUS 8—Owls are a well-balanced team with great defensive aggressiveness and while Altus might get some good plays out of its Flexbone, it won’t be enough.
Elk City 32, CACHE 20—Bulldogs are another team that needs to put it all together in all three phases to reach the playoffs. While the loss to Southeast was tough to accept, it did give the Bulldogs some signs that the offense is coming around at the right time.
DUNCAN 28, Noble 20: UPSET SPECIAL—Demons are getting better and after the Noble loss to El Reno, the old prognosticator sees this being one that Kris Kouts and Bryson Brooksher can lead the Demons to victory.
Perkins-Tryon 27, ANADARKO 20—This is a game the Warriors can win if they can slow down the Perkins-Tryon offense.
Marlow 32, DICKSON 12—Outlaws are still working to reach their peak but winless Dickson won’t be able to match the skill players the Outlaws put on the field.
Frederick 21, PURCELL 13—Bombers need this road win to stay firmly in contention for a playoff berth in Class 2A.
COMANCHE 26, Community Christian 24—Indians need this in a big way with Frederick and No. 1-ranked Washington coming up soon.
APACHE 36, Cordell 8—Warriors are getting better every week under first-year head coach Tanner Koons and as quarterback Houston Herrin gains more confidence in the offense.
CARNEGIE 13, Snyder 12—When in doubt go with the home team.
VELMA-ALMA 42, Cyril 20—Velma-Alma has played Hollis tougher than anyone this season and that’s good enough for me to go this way.
CENTRAL HIGH 26, Alex 6—Bronchos just have better overall talent and the reserves will get plenty of action in this one.
Grandfield 32, BRAY-DOYLE 12—Bearcats are in the race for the playoffs; Donkeys are at the bottom.
TIPTON 48, Geary 22—Tigers are scoring at their usual pace and the defense is playing well to boot.
Last week: 10-4, 71.4 percent. Season: 63-16, 79.7 percent.