Walters on the move

Senior quarterback Karson Coleman has helped the Blue Devils rattle off five straight wins and this week they visit old rival Empire for a key District A-2 battle Friday.

 File photo

Walters hasn’t enjoyed much success in football in recent years but the Blue Devils are 5-0 and starting to get some votes in the Associated Press Oklahoma prep football poll.

This week the Blue Devils will visit old rival Empire for another key District A-2 battle and the winner of Friday’s game will stay in the thick of the title race in that balanced district that seems to be headed to a three-way battle between Walters, Empire and Apache for the district title.