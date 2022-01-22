The Walters boys found Big Pasture to be a challenge in the early going, but the Blue Devils turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, holding the Rangers scoreless to capture the boys third-place trophy during the afternoon session Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Both teams had played well just a night early, pushing the two top seeds to the limit before falling in the end.
And this game was tight for a half as BP led by three, 13-10, after the first quarter and then Walters managed to claw back to tie it up at halftime at 30-all.
But the tide started to change in the third as the Blue Devils battled out to a nine-point lead, 50-41, but the Rangers were still in it at that point. But the scoring drought just continued for the Rangers and Walters was able to just keep stretching the margin out until the final score was posted.
In fact, Walters fans got a huge thrill when sophomore reserve Sam Morgan drilled a trey at the buzzer to arrange the final score and get the large delegation of Blue Devils fans on their feet.
Cy Red Elk led the way for Walters, scoring 24 while Ty Turner added 13. Big Pasture had Carson Coats and Grayson Skocelas in double figures with 10 and 11, respectively.
Earlier in the day Frederick girls coasted to the third-place honor by beating Geronimo, 68-40. Before that game Big Pasture girls held off Indiahoma, 39-33, to win that consolation prize and then Sterling boys cruised by Geronimo, 63-45, to claim the consolation prize in the boys bracket.
Frederick 68, Geronimo 40
Girls third place
This one was decided from the start as the Bombers’ quickness and depth was more than the young Bluejays could handle.
Frederick was able to get out and run off its defensive pressure and that help forge a 21-8 score are the first period. Geronimo did get some offense going in the second quarter, arranging a 16-15 margin that left the Bombers up 36-24 at halftime.
The pressure of the Bombers was cranked up again in the third quarter as they outscored the Bluejays, 22-4, to put this one away early.
Dani McClung led the Bombers with 19 and sister Ashlee an Ariel Collom each chipped in 14 to provide great balance. Chrissa Gomez led Geronimo with 14 and Liz McCarthy added 10.
Big Pasture 39, Indiahoma 33
Girls consolation finals
The Rangers seemed uninterested early, scoring just 15 first-half points to allow Indiahoma to surge out to a 21-15 halftime margin.
Things got defensive in the third as both teams failed to get much going and the margin was still six entering the final quarter, 28-22, with the Warriors feeling more and more confident.
But facing that deficit the Rangers turned up the defensive pressure, holding Indiahoma to just one field goal and five points in the final eight minutes.
That’s when the Rangers started pounding the ball inside with Dallee Groves and while she had just one field goal in that stretch, she connected on seven straight free throws to help her team rally for the victory.
Groves scored 14 to lead Big Pasture while Katelyn Campbell paced Indiahoma with 11.
Sterling 63, Geronimo 45
Boys consolation finals
Sterling did manage to pull out to a five-point cushion, 15-10, after one quarter but the tide changed in a hurry in the second.
In the next eight minutes the Tigers poured in 22 points while limiting Geronimo to just 11. In that span Nate Anderson and Reydon Register both scored seven points and Ty Hughes added four, plus he had a couple of nice assists in that stretch.
In the end, that group was the difference. Anderson scored 15, Register and Hayden Taliaferro 14 each and Hughes put up 13.
Sterling did have an edge after the Tigers advanced Friday on a forfeit as Chattanooga was unable to field a team. The Bluejays were able rest some of the starters for a few minutes, but it seemed obvious in the second quarter that the Tigers had just an extra burst of quickness, which proved critical.