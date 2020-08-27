PLAYER TO WATCH: Clay Graham, RB, So. — Death, taxes and a running back with the last name Graham at Walters. After watching brothers Colin and Kyle tote the rock for the Blue Devils, Clay is getting his turn. With their I-formation offense, expect Walters to feed Graham the ball plenty. OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: With few seniors on the roster, Avery Cromwell (Sr.) brings some experience and athleticism. Center Zack Wagner (Jr.) anchors the o-line.
CRUCIAL GAME: Oct. 2 vs. Apache — The Blue Devils held a 15-point lead at home against the Warriors last year, but wound up losing the lead and the game en route to a winless season. Once again, Apache must travel to Cotton County.