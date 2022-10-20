There have already been some important games in the upper classes but Friday the feature game in Southwest Oklahoma will be at Chandler Field in Apache where the Warriors will host unbeaten Walters for the District A-2 championship as both come in at 4-0 and playing well.
Walters, though, has drawn more recognition by being 7-0 this season and remains as one of the two unbeatens left in the area, the other being Tipton.
So, just how have these two arrived at such an important game after both have struggled of late when it has come to playoff success?
Chuck Terry is now in his sixth year at Walters and not since his second season have the Blue Devils gotten to the playoffs and wins over Apache have been slim as well. Apache reached the playoffs last year but lost in the first round.
“We had 17 freshmen last season and we had to throw them in there and see what they could do and it really has helped us this year,” Coach Terry said. “That was a big step up for those kids but they work hard and they wanna be good.”
But several seniors are in key roles for the Blue Devils, led by senior quarterback Karson Coleman.
“Karson is our offensive catalyst and he’s done well picking up this offense we put in during the spring,” Coach Terry said. “B.J. Palmer has been a good threat and we have two other backs, Ian Good and John Freeman, who have also done a good job for us and all of those guys are good blockers.”
Terry says he expects Apache to be a severe threat come Friday.
“We know they are going to run the ball and that quarterback (Houston Herrin) is really quick and can make big plays with his legs,” Terry said. “They just line up and run right at you and they do it well.”
Apache’s defense also caught the eye of the Walters skipper.
“They have decent size and they play hard,” he said. “For us to move the ball on them our guys are going to have to stay hooked up on our blocks. We’ve had some tough games and I think we’re ready for this challenge.”
Tanner Koons got the job at Apache after the retirement of long-time head coach Larry McDaniel and Koons has tested his young team with a tough schedule including a matchup with No. 1 Ringling which is coached by his dad Phil Koons.
Since District A-2 games have begun, Koons’ troops have improved and learned the schemes he brought with him.
“I think it just took time for the kids to buy-in with what we were trying to accomplish,” he said. “We are playing a 4-3 on defense with a 2-high (zone) look. Our “Mike” linebacker Mark Black is really doing a good job and Dom Scott is a safety who is also a good threat at wide receiver. One other guy who is tough on defense is Mathew Beavers, he’s a defensive end and really consistent force out there for us.”
That defense will face Walters’ option look Friday.
“They run a winged-T option look and they like to get to the edge,” Koons said. “They have a good quarterback who really makes good decisions.”
On offense, Apache is running an option look as well.
“Ours is more of a pro-power offense where we run the outside zone and the stretch,” Koons said. “I think our offensive line has been the area that has surprised me the most. We have some new kids up there and they have gotten it figured out and are playing well.”
The trigger man is sophomore Houston Herrin who brings some quickness to the offense.
“He’s really done well running the offense and the main thing is he’s making good decisions,” Koons said. “He’s a competitor for sure. We have a couple of good backs, Nick Lindsay and Damon Scott who is a freshman. It’s nice to have two good ones to keep them fresh.”
So, who is going to take this victory?
Playing at home is an edge for Apache but the Blue Devils will travel well and both sides will be packed, so not a big advantage there.
The two quarterbacks are somewhat different in what they do but both are solid and like their coaches both said, those QBs have been making good decisions.
The backs may offset each other, which throws the pressure on defense and special teams.
However we look at this game we see good matchups but having those seniors who have endured some bad seasons lining up for this game, we think that might just be the edge: Walters 28, APACHE 27.
Here are the rest of this week’s picks, with home teams listed in all-capitol letters:
Thursday’s game
CACHE 30, John Marshall 12—Bulldogs need to get a win to keep in the hunt for a playoff berth and being at home should help.
Friday’s games
ELGIN 32, Duncan 20—The Owls are an angry bunch after their first loss of the season against Noble last week. The defense was unable to handle the speed of the Bears and while Duncan doesn’t have that blazer that Noble did, they do have good runners in Chris Kouts and Bryson Brooksher.
CHOCTAW 42, Lawton High 21—Wolverines have been inconsistent on offense and this will be their toughest test to date.
MacArthur 28, EL RENO 20—This could be much closer if the Highlanders don’t have a couple of key players in the lineup after last week’s physical loss to Midwest City.
Noble 42, ALTUS 14—The Bears are a definite playoff contender with the best wide receiver we’ve seen in Brandon Harper.
ANADARKO 38, Mount Saint Mary 12—Warriors are trending up in the district standings and Saints are at the bottom.
MARLOW 27, Sulphur 20—Outlaws still wanting to finish strong and this is going to be a tough test but the Marlow fans will be the difference.
Frederick 36, CROOKED OAK 14—Bombers have showed they have some quality athletes and now is their time to shine with the playoffs getting closer.
Comanche 22, LITTLE AXE 16—Tight game but Indians are still trying to show they have the mettle to finish strong.
Empire 20, CARNEGIE 16—Bulldogs let us down last week against Mangum and this won’t be easy as the Wildcats are improving at the right time.
HOBART 21, Snyder 20—These two teams are evenly matched and when in doubt, the home field is worth something.
Cyril 36, ALEX 8—Pirates have the better club and still have their sights set on a playoff spot.
Waurika 32, CENTRAL HIGH 30—Two more evenly matched clubs. Anything is possible.
GEARY 28, Grandfield 26—Another tight contest should be in store.
TIPTON 45, Mt. View-Gotebo 14—The Tipton Tigers are rolling and nothing will stop them over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Last week: 9-5, 64.2 percent. Season: 77-23, 77 percent.