There have already been some important games in the upper classes but Friday the feature game in Southwest Oklahoma will be at Chandler Field in Apache where the Warriors will host unbeaten Walters for the District A-2 championship as both come in at 4-0 and playing well.

Walters, though, has drawn more recognition by being 7-0 this season and remains as one of the two unbeatens left in the area, the other being Tipton.

Recommended for you