My first chance to actually get paid to cover high school sports (unless you count getting to take home leftover pizza while working for a school’s website while in college) came in 2014 as a contract worker for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The night of the first game of the season, I was excited but nervous enough about not wanting to screw up my first big opportunity. So I flipped through the high school football preview magazines, the newspaper’s preview, MaxPreps, anything I could get my hands on that might give me some insight into the two teams I was covering.
I soon learned that one of the teams, the South Hills Scorpions, were led by a pair of twin brothers who were just sophomores. As South Hills was not a traditional power, I wrote it off as, “Well, maybe they leaned on freshmen last year because they needed too”.
I don’t remember the final score of that game. I know South Hills won by a lot. I don’t remember individual stats from that game. I know that quarterback, receiver and pretty much everyone else on the South Hills offense toyed with the opposing defense. I remember the uniforms being darn near impossible to read (silver numerals on white uniforms? C’mon man...) and having plenty conversations with the other people in the press box that went along the lines of “Who just scored that touchdown? Was it number 5? 6? 8? Should I just write, ‘someone fast’?”.
That was the first time I heard of Tylan and Tracin Wallace.
I told a few people afterwards that South Hills had a couple of playmakers on their team, but I didn’t want to put too much stock into one game. However, as the season continued, South Hills just kept winning, winning all but one game in the regular season. As seniors, they went unbeaten through the regular season.
By then, just about everyone knew what I found out in late August of that year: the Wallace twins — and the Scorpions — were good. Not just “good for Fort Worth” good, but “some of the best in Texas” good.
So when the two committed to Oklahoma State, I knew the Pokes were getting two special talents. And while a rash of serious knee injuries eventually forced Tracin to give up football, Tylan played for his brother. And after limited playing time as a freshman, Tylan blossomed into one of the nation’s top receivers as a sophomore. He entered his junior year as a potential Heisman dark horse.
But an ACL tear, the same injury that plagued his brother, cut his 2019 season short and injuries kept him out of the Kansas State and Baylor games this season.
Wallace is going to finish in the top 5 or 6 of the main receiving categories in Oklahoma State history when his career ends (presumably) after tonight’s Cheez-It Bowl. But even that doesn’t seem to do him justice. Yes, the men who rank ahead of him were all-time greats, and four of the five names surrounding him in the record books (Dykes, Bryant, Blackmon and R. Woods) were first-round picks while the fifth (Washington) was a second-rounder. With his injury history and a deep top tier of receiver prospects in the 2021 draft, it’s hard to imagine Tylan being higher than a mid-second rounder.
And despite the gaudy numbers he put up and despite being the No. 1 receiver for 3 years, it feels like he still might not be fully appreciated like some of the other guys I just mentioned when he leaves. Perhaps it’s because he didn’t win the Biletnikoff (although his numbers were superior to Jerry Jeudy’s in 2018...just saying) or because he didn’t play a prominent role on an OSU team that helped revive the program or have a historic season, but I’m not sure if Wallace was embraced by the OSU community the same way Dez or Justin (before they left Stillwater more so) or James or Rashaun were.
But when you consider the fact that he only had seven catches as a freshman, played 13 fewer games than Rashaun Woods (who was catching 3x as many passes as the Cowboys’ next-best receiver in those days), missed 5 games over his final two seasons and helped Taylor Cornelius throw for the 5th-most passing yards and 4th-most passing touchdowns in a single season in school history, his greatness shouldn’t be ignored.
Much like quarterback for the rival Sooners, wide receiver has become such a position at Oklahoma State that being “good” sometimes isn’t good enough. The names from the Gundy head coaching era alone have been incredible. But when you consider that OSU’s top three pass-catchers will be gone after tonight, the question of who becomes that next guy is a pressing one. While Spencer Sanders is looking for a big play next year, he won’t have number 2 to call upon like he and other OSU quarterbacks learned to do in their time.
I vividly remember being at the game against Texas in 2018 when he absolutely torched Texas for 222 yards on 10 catches (8 of those catches and 167 of those yards coming before halftime). His performance in that game will largely be remembered for the Randy Moss-esque leaping TD over Kris Boyd on 4th and 1, but a review of that game tape shows Wallace going over the middle, coming back on curl routes and blocking, as well. His whole skill set was on display. OSU fans might have hoped for the Cowboys to put together some more memorable years in his time. Wallace certainly was a championship-caliber player.