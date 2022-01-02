While it certainly has not felt like winter in SW Oklahoma the past couple of weeks, some much needed moisture and colder temps look to be on the way. So if you choose to sit out a couple of hunting trips and sit by the fire, I’ve got some trivia to help you pass the time.
These are just a few of the things that makes wildlife so interesting. So sit back and prepare to broaden your knowledge (or get bored to tears, as my wife often reminds me) with some wacky wildlife trivia.
Did you know that there are more than 9,500 species of birds in the world, ranging in size from a tiny bee hummingbird at two inches to the mean tempered ostrich that can reach 300-pounds.
Did you know that a bobwhite quail can consume as many as 15,000 seeds in a single day.
Did you know that birds have the best vision of all animals with some, such as the kestrel having eye sight eight times better than man.
Did you know that a bald eagle builds a nest that may be 12-feet across, weigh two tons and they may occupy the next for more than 20 years.
Did you know that a black widow spiders poison is 15 times more powerful than a rattlesnakes.
Did you know that there are more than one million different kinds of insects and that scientists discover 7,000 to 8,000 new species every year.
Did you know that a dogs hearing is so sharp that it can hear a wristwatch ticking from 30-feet away.
Did you know that a cat can recognize its owners footsteps at a hundred feet away.
Did you know that a cat purrs at twenty-six cycles per second, the same frequency as an idling diesel engine.
Did you know that a blue whales tongue weighs as much as an elephant.
Did you know that the beaver is the largest rodent in North America.
Did you know that an armadillo is the only animal, besides humans, that can contract the disease leprosy.
Did you know that gorillas can either be right or left handed, just like humans.
Did you know that one little brown bat can eat 500 or more mosquitoes in a hour.
Well, that’s enough for now. Hopefully you learned a little something. And if you will use this trivia a few times at the dinner table, I’m sure your significant other will encourage, if not push you out the door, to get out of the house and enjoy some of this area’s outdoor bounty.
Happy New Year!
Eagle viewing opportunities abound across Oklahoma
Did you know that a bald eagle’s wingspan can be seven feet? Or that their normal flight speed ranges from 20-60 mph, with diving speeds reaching 100 mph? How about that their eyesight is five to six times stronger than a human¹s, or that they can be expected to live 30 years in the wild? And perhaps most interesting of all, did you know you can see a bald eagle soaring in the sky right here in Oklahoma this winter?
All across the state this winter, wildlife watchers have opportunities to attend eagle-watching events. According to Melynda Hickman, wildlife biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, these events offer something for everyone. Some are more casual, offering come-and-go opportunities, while others offer presentations and even guided tours. Some of the more popular eagle-watching events are held at Kaw Lake and at Ft. Gibson Reservoir. To find some of the best areas to view eagles go to https://www.travelok.com/
Hickman points out that Oklahoma’s many lakes as well as the state’s climate play a role in providing ideal eagle viewing opportunities this time of year.
“We are so fortunate in Oklahoma that our reservoirs don¹t freeze for long periods during the winter, making them more attractive to eagles,” Hickman said. “That means we get more opportunities to see eagles in Oklahoma.”
Anywhere from 750-1,500 eagles migrate here each winter, making Oklahoma an excellent state for winter eagle watching. Eagles begin to arrive in Oklahoma as early as November, but numbers peak across the state during January as northern lakes freeze over and eagles make their way here in search of food and open water.
Hickman encourages those planning to attend an event to log on to the Department Web site to learn about the various locations and to see if pre-registration or fees apply to the event they wish to attend.
Eagle watches are hosted by state parks, lake management offices, national wildlife refuges and local Audubon societies, and most events provide eagle programs and guided eagle viewing tours. Follow these groups on Facebook, or contact them directly to see what is planned.
Small game opportunities abound
Don’t put up those hunting boots yet.
While Oklahoma deer seasons may be winding to a close, many hunters’ thoughts are turning to one of Oklahoma’s most traditional outdoor pursuits, small game hunting.
“Rabbit and squirrel hunting are really a lot of fun. There are plenty of places to go and it is a great way to spend an afternoon with friends,” said Lance Meek, hunter education coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
According to Meek, one of the best things about small game hunting is the availability of hunting locations. Many wildlife management areas scattered around the state offer first-rate hunting with minimal competition.
“A leisurely day of small game hunting is a perfect way to expose a youngster to hunting,” Meek added. “Many older hunters learned the basics of hunting and hunting safety while pursuing rabbits and squirrels and it is still a great way to introduce novices to the sport.”
Whether they are pursued behind a pack of beagles or flushed from a briar patch, rabbits are one of the most accessible species that hunters go after. With keen eyesight, sensitive hearing, camouflaged fur, and blazing speed, cottontail rabbits offer a challenge to hunters and have historically been an important game animal in Oklahoma.
“Rabbits can often be found in areas where two types of cover meet such as abandoned homesteads, tangled thickets and fence rows,” Meek said.
With a season running through March 15, there is plenty of opportunity to head afield for a few rabbits. Whether hunters take a shotgun or .22 rifle to the field, a streaking rabbit can offer a challenge for even the most skilled sportsmen.
If you prefer the winter woods to open fields, then squirrel hunting is for you.
“One of the best things about hunting squirrels is that you can often have the woods to yourselves,” Meek said. “Look for squirrels where ever there is a good number of mature oak or pecan trees. Slowly following a creek bottom with eyes to the skies can be a good tactic for bagging squirrels.
Running through Jan. 31, squirrel season is one of the longest continuous hunting seasons available to Oklahoma hunters. Both the gray and fox squirrel are abundant on many of the Department’s wildlife management areas. A generous ten-squirrel limit offers a challenge to those going afield with a .22 caliber rifle. Other sportsmen prefer carrying a shotgun while going after squirrels.
To hunt rabbit and squirrels in Oklahoma, all you need is a resident or non-resident hunting license. Hunters 15 and under can hunt squirrels without a license. For a complete list of squirrel hunting regulations consult the “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” or log on to the Department’s Web site at www.wildlifedepartment.com.