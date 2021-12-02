One of the reasons volleyball continues to grow in popularity among young girls is that players of every height can find a position where they can aid a team and enjoy the fast-paced game that provides more and more players each year an opportunity to compete at the college level.
Cache is one area school that has seen the sport grow and prosper with two state title banners hanging in the Cache High School Gymnasium and a reputation for producing several collegiate standouts.
When the Bulldogs were racing to a title in 2010, Madison Ward and Talia Stanley were the ringleaders, both with good height but also great leaping ability. Ward went on to become a standout at the University of Oklahoma and Stanley spent a couple of strong seasons with Central Oklahoma before leaving the volleyball team to concentrate on nursing school.
The latest college player who grew up in the Cache program – Kaylie Walker — has that same great leaping ability but she’s not as tall as Ward and Stanley. However, because volleyball needs a wide variety of athletes, she’s played several positions while helping Mid-America Christian College race into its third straight NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) national tournament.
The Evangels open pool play today against Judson College as they focus on getting into the championship bracket play later in the week at Point Lookout, Mo.
“My sophomore season was our first time at Nationals and the entire team had the jitters,” Walker said. “Last year we were much more relaxed but the competition was super tough because of COVID the NAIA didn’t have nationals and many of those good teams qualified for our finals.
“This year we all feel more confident but you never know what will happen. During the regional our setter got hurt and she’s going to be out for Nationals. We are all trying to remain upbeat and work together to overcome the loss of our setter. We don’t want to fall apart.”
Walker says that injuries are just part of being an athlete and she’s confident the team will respond in a positive fashion. She gets that positive attitude from both sides of her family where athletics was major part of their lifestyle.
“I started playing volleyball when I was pretty young and I just fell in love with the sport,” she said. “Part of the fun was having my grandmothers take me to practices and tournaments. Grandma Sue (Seymour) and MiMa Sally (Walker) were so much fun to be around and they loved sports like everyone in the family.”
Kaylie’s mom Cheryl Seymour Walker played sports at Cache and her dad Doak Walker was a football and baseball player at Lawton High School.
“When I was 12 and 13, I really got into club volleyball with the Crossfire program and some other teams and that was when I really started wanting to play more and more and see where volleyball would take me.”
She’s also learned a great many different approaches to the game.
“I had several different coaches in high school and then here at Mid-America we had a new coach my freshman, sophomore and junior seasons,” she said. “I’ve seen many different coaching styles and I actually think having multiple coaches was a good thing. Each coach gave me a different insight into the sport.”
Having those different styles helped her develop her own game as well.
“I played several positions in high school and college and I even got some experience as a middle (hitter) on the front row. But now I’m mostly libero or defensive specialist. I think you can play anywhere if you have the right mental attitude. We have a 5-3 girl who has the best jump serve on the team and she’s also played on the front row at that size.
“Serving is one thing that takes a great deal of work. We run drills with cones and we have to get the ball in that area or we start over. The pressure really builds when you are serving in these big tournament matches.”
One thing that could really help the Evangels this year at Nationals is the tough schedule they played.
“We play in a tough conference and we lost some matches but the tough competition helped us get better. The problem that tough schedule brought out was we started with 15 players but now we are down to eight. And losing our setter is going to be something we have to overcome.”
Being a senior has also kept Walker busy planning for her future.
“I’m wanting to pursue a career in occupational therapy and focus on working in a school system” she said. “I’m a double major in biology and psychology so I have some options.”
For the next three days, though, she’s focused on helping the Evangels survive pool play and fight their way into the bracket play that will determine the National champion.
“We know it will be tough but nobody expected us to go on the road for regionals and win three straight,” Walker said. “We just have to trust each other and play as a team and if we do that, we think we can have a chance to advance. We just have to fight on every point.”