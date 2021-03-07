The Cameron baseball team had no answer for the hot-hitting Augustana Viking bats on Saturday, giving up 31 runs during the non-conference doubleheader.
If you were an Aggie fan at McCord Field on Saturday, game one of the doubleheader is one that you will want to quickly forget. The Vikings put up crooked number in the first five innings to the tune of 18 runs. The added one run in the sixth to give them a grand total of 19 in the seven-inning contest.
Cameron waited until the bottom half of the sixth to get their first runs of the day. A bases loaded walk by Kalen Haynes brought the first run across the plate, while a double by Sebastian Figga added two more for the Aggies. Freshman Brody Phillips delivered his first collegiate RBI on a sacrifice fly that brought Haynes home from third.
Augustana finished the slugfest with 21 hits, eight of which were for extra bases. The Aggies countered with just five hits with three of those going for multiple, bases, including two doubles by leadoff man Beau Williams.
Ryan Jares held CU in check through the first five innings, giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out eight in his first win of the season. In comparison, the Aggies used five pitchers in the loss, with just four combined strikeouts between the staff.
The Aggies looked to have bounced back in the first inning of Saturday's second game, scoring a pair of runs in the opening frame. A two-out single by Nik Sanchez kicked things off and after a Jayce Clem Walk, Jordan Harrison-Dudley excited the home crowd with a double to left that brought home Clem and Sanchez.
CU starter Julian Macias was rolling in the first three innings, giving up just one hit and one walk with a trio of strikeouts during that span. Macias ran into trouble in the fourth, a single by Jordan Barth was followed by a Jaxon Rosencranz big-fly that tied the game.
Back-to-back walks and a bloop single loaded the bases for the Vikings, who weren't done. Darek Bornemeier came through with a two RBI single through the right side to give his team a 4-2 advantage and force the Aggies to make a pitching change to Tyler Garcia.
Cameron answered and evened the game at four thanks to solo shots by Ryan Carter in the fourth and Clem in the fifth. The lead didn't last long though, as Carter Howell delivered an RBI single in the sixth.
Augustana opened things up in the top of the seventh, scoring four runs, two on a Christian Kuzemka triple, which gave the squad from South Dakota a 9-4 advantage.
In the bottom of the eighth, CU was able to bring two more runs across the plate to cut the deficit to three runs. Ryan Carter led off the frame with a double to right, and then after a pair of strikeouts, looked to be stranded there, but senior backstop Cooper Edwards had other plans. The Amarillo, Texas native got just enough of a ball to get it over the left field fence for his first homer of the season, and CU's third of the game.
The Vikings added three more insurance runs in the ninth, thanks to back-to-back RBI singles by Rylie Johnson and Barth. That was enough for Jed Schmidt to close things out, just giving up a walk in the bottom of the frame and give his team a 12-6 win to earn the series victory.
Edwards and Carter both had two hits, as the Aggies combined for nine in game two, while leaving eight runners stranded on base. On the mound, Cameron's pitchers combined for seven K's and 11 walks. The loss went to Garcia, who gave up the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Aggie pitcher Koby Bishop struck out 10 CU hitters in his 5.1 innings of work to earn the win; the Viking staff, that included opener Parker Hanson, combined for 14 punch-outs. Kuzemka tallied four hits and two RBI at the plate in his first start of the series.
Cameron falls to 3-6 on the season and loses their second series of the year. The Black and Gold will look to salvage at least one game when the two teams meet again for game four of the weekend at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at McCord Field.