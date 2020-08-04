Chapter 751 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will host its 16th annual golf scramble fundraiser at Fort Sill Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 5.
Check-in is at 9 a.m. and tee times will be assigned upon check-in. Entry fees are $65 per person or $260 per team. There is only enough room for 24 teams.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places. There will also be prizes for the straightest drive on Hole 3, longest putt on Hole 4 and closest to the pin on Hole 10. The prize up for grab for a hole-in-one is a 2000 Ford Mustang.
For more info, call Horace "Stonie" Whetstone at 713-1373, or the VVA office at 699-5096.