Ask most high school football players who play on offense to rattle off their stats and they are quick to oblige.
Don’t put Lawton High School’s Caelab Fuller into that group, though, because when he was asked how many catches he had last week against Midwest City, he had no clue.
“To me, individual stats are not important; the important thing is winning games,” the 6-0, 170-pound senior said. “We are going to have to execute better and I think we’re going to have to practice better. You need to practice hard every day to get better.”
Fuller has done his part to improve the team, working on his own to get bigger, stronger and faster.
“When I came up here as a freshman, I was about 5-5 and weighed 103 pounds,” he said. “I just started working on the weights and started getting stronger. Even when I’m not up here lifting and working out, I’m doing it at home.”
His coaches love the way he tries to improve each day.
“Fuller is a very intelligent player who has worked hard to get better and he’s earned his spot on this team,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “He was pretty small as a freshman but by his sophomore year he was starting for us. And he’s continued to work on his speed.”
Fuller, who says he’s clocked a 4.58 in the 40, will play several positions in a normal game.
“I will be the A-back (slot) sometimes, but when we go to 4-wide I will be on the outside,” Fuller said. “As far as my favorite routes, I love to run the go, the corner, the hitch or the dig most of all but it’s always fun just to run a good route and make a big catch.”
Fuller and the offense struggled in their 34-9 loss to Midwest City and he said it was not what that group needed.
“We just weren’t focused; locked in last Friday,” he said. “We give them 14 points on offensive mistakes (turnovers) and we just couldn’t get much going ourselves. I think we’re going to become a better team and work hard on fundamentals while we’re not playing games.”
One thing that isn’t stopping is the classroom work and Fuller is attending live classes this semester.
“I’m going to class because I just think I can learn things better that way,” he said. “My favorite class is sociology with Mrs. (Stephanie) Hilliary. We’ve been talking about different cultures and comparing them to others. That caught my attention.”
He enjoys that class so much that it wouldn’t be surprising if he uses that as a minor in college. His major is already determined, though.
“I want to go and get a business degree because that is something that is always going to be in demand,” Fuller said. “I’d like to be in management at some point.’
Right now he’s working on his leadership skills with the Wolverines.
“I started out being a leader by just going out and making plays, but there are other players who actually need to hear you being a leader to get themselves motivated,” Fuller said. “That’s why just leading by example isn’t always the best way to help challenge your teammates.”
Fuller’s thoughts on being a leader come in part from his mom Maria Fuller who spent eight years in the United States Army.
“My mom had tours in Iraq and Afghanistan but she really doesn’t talk about it much,” Fuller said. “But she’s taught me a great deal about service to others and being a leader; things like that.”
Mom also makes the senior receiver his special dinner every now and then.
“My favorite food is chicken alfredo, that is something I can’t get enough of when she cooks it,” he said.
A close second is the great pre-game meal that Billye Osborn and the group at First Baptist Church prepare every game day for the Wolverines.
“That is a great pre-game meal,” Fuller said. “That’s the only place I eat spaghetti because it’s so good. We all look forward to that meal on game days.”
Hopefully the Wolverines will soon be playing games again but for now it’s a waiting game with Friday’s game against Northwest Classen already canceled after the Oklahoma City Public Schools pulled the plug on all extra-curricular activities until further notice.
“We will just have to keep working and getting better and then play when we can,” Fuller said. “It’s nothing we can control. Our job is to just stay focused and keep improving our fundamentals.”