If Logan Vernon is not working out at the MacArthur field house, he can be found at home doing his own workout with his father, Gerald Vernon. From hanging out playing videos games to working out together, that is the person he goes to the most and loves to spend his time with.
“I really enjoy spending time with my dad since he is the main part of my life,” Vernon said. “If I am not at the field house lifting as much, I usually go down and workout with my dad.”
Vernon always knew he was going to be an offensive lineman since his days at Ridgecrest and Parklane Elementary Schools. When he got to MacArthur Middle School, people began to let him know. With the name calling come in his direction, Vernon wanted to prove everyone wrong.
“Sometimes, I would have people pick on me mainly about my weight and stuff. That made me want to change. I just wanted to get stronger,” Vernon said.
By doing that, Vernon went to the one person he knew he could rely: his dad. Now, the two share this physical activity as a father-son bonding time.
“Whenever I was little, he would always work out in the garage. I remember I was starting to get a little chunky and started to ask my dad if I could work out with him,” he said.
As Vernon’s senior year continues to unfold, he has his sights set on playing college football at the next level. Vernon plans to major in business, which is one aspect that is very important.
“As long as the college has a good program, I do not mind which college I go to. Just as long as I get my business degree,” he said.
As the end of football season and senior year comes close, Vernon begins to reminisce how he got here. After all the hard work he put forward from the years prior, it will all come to fruition for one last go around. For Vernon, time has truly flown by.
“Senior year hit me fast. It is crazy how time flies by. I remember thinking back to my freshman year, ‘this is going to take forever,’ and now. It is crazy how time flies by,” he said.