For a moment, it appeared as if Eisenhower might get blown out by district foe Carl Albert on Monday.
And then, for another moment, it appeared as if the Eagles would complete an improbable comeback.
Neither scenario came to fruition, however, as Ike fell to the Titans in a wild one, 14-12 in Lawton.
Thanks to a 4-run third inning, Carl Albert built a 10-2 lead by the middle of the fourth. Ike began to chip away at the lead, beginning with a bases-loaded walk of Madison Dutil. Hailey Isom then drove in a run, while a wild pitch scored another. Alexis Underwood fought off a few foul balls before driving a ball into right field for a 2-run double to make it 10-7.
But the big blow was still coming. And it came off the bat of centerfielder Aamiya Robinson, who blasted a ball over the left-field fence for a 2-run homer. In the blink of an eye, Ike scored seven runs on four hits to bring the score to 10-9.
The Titans tacked on a run in the 5th, but the Eagles scored a run on another passed ball to make it 11-10.
The Titans eventually made the score 14-11 heading into the final half-inning. A wild pitch scored Dutil and the tying run was at the plate in the form of Underwood. But when she struck out, the hope of an improbable victory vanished.
Eisenhower hosts Southeast in a doubleheader today.