If your Valentine gift ideas have not been well received the past couple of years, I have a great idea, give a gift to bluebirds that will be gladly received for years to come. And it just so happens that Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to put some of these boxes up.
The best part about putting up bird boxes is that, unlike candy or flowers, a bluebird box can bring enjoyment for years to come. So, there may be no better way to show your love for nature than to provide a bluebird box for a pair of blue, lovebirds to raise a family.
It just so happens that Valentine’s Day is a good reminder of when those boxes can be hung. Though this may seem early, male Eastern bluebirds are already looking for potential cavities and happily a male bluebird will accept a manmade house as a cavity. Once a male has found what he considers the perfect cavity he starts to sing near the cavity to attract a female.
Through song and wing gestures he hopes to prove to a female that he is a good provider by showcasing the cavity and demonstrating that he is healthy enough to provide plenty of insects to feed the chicks. If you already have a nestbox for bluebirds, be sure that the structure of the box is undamaged and make any needed repairs. Clean out the box of any old nests or insects.
“Putting up a bluebird house is a serious responsibility,” said Mel Hickman, natural resources biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. “Houses must be monitored at least once a week. If not, house sparrows, a non-native bird and not protected by law, will take over a bluebird house.”
Their nests must be removed from the bluebird house. If you allow the house sparrows to reproduce you are creating more problems for all of our native birds such as the Eastern bluebird and Carolina chickadee that nest in cavities.
House sparrows are not protected by state and federal laws like most other birds, added Hickman. So their nests and eggs can be removed and destroyed.
Here are a few tips from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on placement of boxes:
· Rural locations have less competition from sparrows or starlings.
· Locate houses in reasonably open areas — the birds will not nest in the woods.
· Locate houses a considerable distance from buildings if possible.
· Pastures, golf courses, cemeteries and other open fields are great locations.
· The house entrance should face south or southeast.
· Space houses about 100 feet apart – bluebirds are very territorial.
· Houses should be mounted at a height of from 5 to 7 feet from the ground.
· It is not necessary to paint the bluebird house, but if it is painted, use a light color, and do not paint the inside.
“The Wildlife Diversity Program conducts a nestbox survey each year to determine what species are benefiting from bluebird houses,” said Hickman. “Please consider joining our team and providing this important information.”
For nest box plans and ideas on where to hang bird boxes, or to become a part of the Nest Box survey, check out the Wildlife Department’s website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Conservation Order Light Goose Season opens Monday
Waterfowlers don’t have to put away all of their hunting gear yet. The Conservation Order Light Goose Season, also known as “COLGS,” runs Feb. 14 through March 30.
COLGS gives hunters the an opportunity to hunt snow, blue and Ross’ geese — all known as “light geese” — with no daily or possession limits, unplugged shotguns and all the way up until a half hour after official sunset. Electronic calls are allowed as well. All other waterfowl regulations apply, including federally approved, non-toxic shot requirements.
“The COLGS is designed to play an important function,” say migratory game bird biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “It’s aimed at helping to stabilize the population of mid-continent light geese that have become so populated that they are severely damaging their arctic (breeding) habitat.”
“Adult snow and Ross’ geese have a low natural mortality rate and benefit from the availability of agricultural crops in the south-central United States. These geese are living longer and reproducing more, and their overpopulation continues to degrade Arctic habitat. Because snow geese feed in the arctic by grubbing and pulling out plants by the roots, large numbers can literally destroy extensive areas of tundra.”
Since 1999, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has cooperated with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to offer the COLGS.
Federal law requires that the Wildlife Department estimate the harvest of light geese during the COLGS. Hunters who plan to pursue snow, blue and Ross’ geese during COLGS need to register for the hunt online at wildlifedepartment.com by supplying their name, address and phone number.
According to the ODWC, hunters who plan to hunt COLGS should try to secure hunting spots in the eastern portion of the state, such as at Webbers Falls and Ft. Gibson, where he said large concentrations of light geese can be found on public lands as they finish out the winter and begin migrating north. Also, because snow geese follow the snow line back north, the best opportunities for hunts are at the very start of the season.
For complete state and federal licensing information, consult the “Oklahoma Hunting Guide,” available free online at wildlifedepartment.com.
Outdoor Groups Plan off-season banquets
The coming weeks are going to be especially active with local events that support wildlife and conservation causes in Oklahoma and throughout the nation. These organizations are valued partners with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in its efforts to manage and conserve the state’s wildlife resources and habitat.
Patrons attending these events, and others throughout the year, not only help fund the activities of the organizations themselves but also help create donations to the Wildlife Department. Here’s a sampling of some of the larger events coming up in the next several weeks.
· NatureWorks will hold its 2022 Art Show and Sale on Feb. 26-27 at the Tulsa Southern Hills Marriott. Art lovers can browse paintings, sculptures and wooden carvings by more than 30 top wildlife, western and landscape artists from across the United States. Thirty percent of each art sale goes toward supporting the development and conservation of Oklahoma’s natural habitats, as well as the creatures living in and depending on those habitats. For more, go to www.natureworks.org.
· The Oklahoma Station chapter of Safari Club International will hold its 35rd annual Convention Banquet and Fundraiser at 4:00 p.m. February 22, at the Riverwind Casino in Norman. The event is a spectacular night with friends and colleagues that patrons will not soon forget. It’s a gala night of fun, dining, prizes and auction deals of a lifetime. For more, go to www.oklahomastationsci.org. or call (580) 609-0900.
· Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Oklahoma City chapter will hold its banquet and charity auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Coal Creek Winery in Tuttle. This is the do-not-miss social event of the year with a chance to win top notch firearms, personal items, hunting gear and exclusive home furnishings! Plus the kind of fun, fellowship and sense of purpose and accomplishment that keeps most attendees coming back year after year. For more, go to https://events.rmef.org or call Gayle (405) 642-5756.
· The National Wild Turkey Federation, Stephens County Strutters chapter will host a Hunting Heritage banquet 6:00 pm, March 19 at the Simmons Center, 800 N 29th St in Duncan. Join us for auctions, games, gun raffles, and more! This is bound to be a great time for everyone and we will raise money to help Oklahoma wildlife and habitat, as well as preserve our hunting heritage! Money raised at this event helps support our local scholarship programs, area conservation projects, NASP and the Scholastic Shooting Sports in area schools, and programs to introduce women, youth, and physically challenged to the outdoors! Tickets may be purchased online at: https://events.nwtf.org, or call Robert Howard at (580) 736-3070.