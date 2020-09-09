Students in the Lawton Public Schools had a choice to do traditional classroom work or go the virtual route. And while many parents and students probably agonized over that decision, not Lawton High School wide receiver Jerrion Bradford.
“He is probably the most-liked kid on the team,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “Over in the school he’s well-liked by the other students. He’s always smiling and upbeat and he just makes everyone feel like they are having a great day. Plus, he’s a hard worker.
“And, he will play wherever we need him. A couple years ago we needed a freshman quarterback and he jumped in there, learned the plays and did a good job for us. He is the true team player.”
Last week, Bradford caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Devin Simpson that thwarted any late Duncan comeback after the Demons had scored to make it 24-12 in the third quarter.
Bradford says it takes some acting to pull off that play.
“We run the reverse a good deal and on it my job is to block,” the 5-8, 140-pound senior said. “On that reverse pass, I have to act like I’m blocking and then sneak past the cornerback on a lazy route. That’s just what I did and Devin threw me a perfect pass.
“We worked on that all last week and we never made it work but when we really needed to execute that play, we did it. I was really happy.”
That was the only pass Bradford caught but he had some good blocks and the Wolverines were able to roll to a 39-12 victory.
While Bradford loves all his classes, he does have a favorite this semester, Algebra III.
“Mrs. Cipriano is the teacher and she’s making it easier to learn and I just enjoy that class, but really, I love being in the classroom and learning.”
Bradford is a good student but his career goals are as wide as this writer has seen in years.
“I either want to get in cosmetology or sports medicine,” he said with a big laugh. “I know that sound weird but I have some cousins who are into cosmetology and they really enjoy it. But sports medicine would be a great way to help people, so right now my goal is to just finish my senior year and see what happens.”
While he probably doesn’t have the size to play college ball, the small wideout can still put down some food, especially his mom Shaniqua Williams’ cooking.
“My favorite meal is mom’s fried chicken, mac and cheese and green beans,” he said. “She puts a little spice in the batter and it’s just perfect every time, crispy and juicy. There’s nothing I’d rather eat.”
Bradford and the Wolverines are preparing for Friday’s city matchup with MacArthur, who rallied in the second half to beat Eisenhower last week.
“There is just something about these city games that is special,” Bradford said. “We know that both those teams are good and we have to really play well and be focused for these next two. They have good skill people but so do we. It would be nice to keep that city championship trophy but we have to play our best and practice hard all week.
“If we practice hard and our line keeps improving, we have a good shot to win but we know these city games are never easy to win.”