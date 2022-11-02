Going down

Elgin senior offensive tackle Clay Underhill takes a defender out of the path of this running play during one of the Owls’ eight wins this season. Underhill and the Owls go after the District 5A-1 title this week against Midwest City.

 Courtesy

There is nothing fancy about Elgin’s offensive line but that group has been a major part of the success of the program in its first year in Class 5A.

Friday Elgin will play for the District 5A-1 title against Midwest City and one of the guys in the middle of the action will be right tackle Clay Underhill.

Tags

Recommended for you