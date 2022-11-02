There is nothing fancy about Elgin’s offensive line but that group has been a major part of the success of the program in its first year in Class 5A.
Friday Elgin will play for the District 5A-1 title against Midwest City and one of the guys in the middle of the action will be right tackle Clay Underhill.
Like several of his line mates, Underhill isn’t big as offensive linemen go, weighing 206 pounds and standing 5-11.
“It’s not always about size but more about footwork and technique,” the senior captain said. “Coach (Adam) Castro has done a great job of teaching us how to be better but he always leaves room for us to improve, even at this point in the season. It’s all about staying low and driving your legs.”
That process was critical on Elgin’s only score during the first half of last week’s 20-13 win over MacArthur.
“That was just dive right,” Underhill said. “It was through A gap where Carsen (Hitt) took his guy out and me and Nocona (Tahdooahnippah) doubled to move out the tackle. It was a huge hole and Matt (Lund) did the rest.”
Underhill grew up in Purcell but when his mother Amy started having some health problems they moved to Elgin to be closer to his grandfather Eddie Beaty’s RHR Oil Company, a tanker truck company out of Anadarko.
“Mom was teaching at Noble but she was diagnosed with MS and she decided to move home and go to work at our family business,” he said. “Despite having some bad days, mom is an amazing cook. She makes these great burritos with beef, beans, onions, cheese and I can eat several of them.”
There are days when he takes on that role of cooking as well.
“Mom’s doing pretty well but sometimes she has bad days and that’s when I step in and help her,” he said. “She’s always been there for me and when she needs me I want to be there for her.”
Underhill is also there for his community as he’s a member of the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“Yes, I got into it because of Austin (teammate Elam),” Underhill said. “The first big fire we both got called on was three mobile homes in Edgewater Park. We got to the station and it was just us two and the chief and it was pretty intense for our first fire.”
However, Underhill enjoys the fire fighting so much that he’s eager to make a career of it.
“In really want to become a professional wildland fire fighter,” he said. “I want to work and become a Hotshot or smoke jumper. I think it’s a rewarding field and hopefully I can make that happen.”
Currently Underhill is working toward his Commercial Driver’s License to be able to drive for his grandfather’s company and most weekends he’s working at the company garage working on the trucks and learning that part of the business.
During the week, though, he’s front and center with the Owls who have a couple of big games coming up, first the title showdown against Midwest City and then a home playoff game.
“Midwest City isn’t huge up front but they have some pretty quick guys,” Underhill said. “We need to control the ball and keep it away from them because they have a really good quarterback who can run. We just want to keep doing what we’ve been doing and that’s to play together and be consistent.”