Southwest Oklahoma is becoming a hub for one of the top youth golf programs in the nation.
The Under Armour Junior Tour will start its Western Oklahoma qualifiers group the first weekend of March. The six-week spring schedule will begin on March 5 at Lawton Country Club, with qualifiers being held each weekend at Duncan Golf & Tennis Club, Chickasha Golf & Country Club, The Links at Norman, Winter Creek in Blanchard, and The Territory in Duncan.
The league is coed and open to anyone wanting to join. Age groups will be 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. The top 8 in each age bracket head to Orlando for competitions just outside Disney World, with the top qualifier in each age bracket getting their entry fee paid for.
The Junior Tour is a national brand, backed by Under Armour, which has become a big name in the golf industry as the official brand of three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. And as a youth golf coach who had been working and living in Norman, Bobby Taylor said he noticed how many families and young golfers came in from out of town. As a Lawton High graduate, Taylor also strives to give back to his community and see the youth in the Lawton area and Southwest Oklahoma thrive. So when he was approached about bringing the UA Junior Tour to Oklahoma City, Taylor had other ideas.
“I told him, ‘I’m not your guy’. He asked, ‘Why not?’, and I said, ‘They’re already congested, they don’t need it,’” Taylor said. “The deal is, I’ve found out living in Norman that people were traveling up from Southwest Oklahoma for lessons. And half the people traveling up were winning the tournaments. And with travel, that ends up being a 10-hour day. So I just felt it was important to have something for the kids down here in Southwest Oklahoma.”
There are 70 spots open and few than half the spots have been filled. For more information, go to uagolftour.com.