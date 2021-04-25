Elgin senior Gage McElhaney and MacArthur’s McKenzie Thomas have been selected as Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Staters and will be honored online May 6 during the Southwest Oklahoma virtual banquet.
McElhaney, a standout in cross country, track and baseball, was named the Southwest Male Athlete of the Year and Thomas, who runs track and cross country at Mac, was named the SW Region Female Athlete of the Year.
Earning Southwest Coach of the Year honors was Lori Manning from MacArthur who leads the Mac FCA huddle.
SW Region director Richy Large announced the honors.
“We have certain criterion for picking these awards and it is not so much about their ability in their sports, but things they do for their huddle, such as serving on their leadership team and trying to make their huddle reach as many athletes as possible,” Large said. “We are always looking for athletes who have a positive impact on their campus.
“In the case of the coaches, often they are huddle leaders and that is where Manning really was a shining star this year. She is the wife of Coach Brett Manning (Mac’s football head coach and athletic coordinator) and despite COVID protocols, she was still able to get the Mac FCA kids to show up whenever they met. She did a great job of navigating these tough times.”
The virtual banquet will begin at 7 p.m. on May 6 and will honor those three and also serve as the major fund-raising effort for the SW Region according to Large.
“The banquet will be streamed live on our Facebook page and we’re shooting for about 30 minutes,” Large said. “I have done interviews with the three region honorees and those will be part of the broadcast. “Our special quest speaker will be Tress Way, the punter for the Washington Football Team and a former OU kicker.
“And we are going to have some comments from State FCA Director John O’Dell who will be talking about our fund-raising efforts. He’s been with FCA for 43 years and always does a great job of motivating our athletes and huddle leaders.”
Large said another segment of the virtual banquet will be some comments from FCA Southeast Region Director Fasiri Ellison who will talk about diversity in the FCA.
Anyone wanting to assist the SW Region financially can look for the donation link on the SW Region FCA page during the virtual banquet, or if you want to purchase and online table you can contact Large at 580-721-9618.