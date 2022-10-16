For the second straight week, Fort Sill’s Twin Oaks lanes have been hotter than a firecracker, with honors coming from the Suburban, along with the Tuesday Night Mixed leagues this week.
That’s not to say that Thunderbird Lanes did not contribute so if you are not bowling right now, you are missing out.
Price Rolls 300 as the week’s best
Tracy Price led this week’s high rolling group with a perfect 300 game, the highlight from last week’s Tuesday Night Mixed gathering.
Price started with games of 198 and 192 before putting his eighth career perfect game in the books, but still shy of 700 with 690 for series.
The Suburban league had a lot more promise for its bowlers as Bill Kaplan started the evening off with an 11 in a row, 299 game.
Kaplan said that he sent the last ball a little too wide, resulting in a wrap-around 10-pin leave.
This is the third time in Kaplan’s career that he has ended an all but perfect game with a nine count.
Kaplan added games of 226 and 214 for a respectable 739 for series.
Meanwhile, Chris Reser ran the gambit in game two that also ended with a defiant 10-pin on the final throw.
Reser started with a 193 game in front of his 299 and put a 276 closer together to sum up the night’s high series of 768.
Secretary Jim Bomboy was in on the action with games of 237, 224 and 279 for a 740 and Matt Casey rolled 243, 238 and 224 for a 705.
And a quick shout out to Theodore Klietz for making the newspaper honor roll for the first time with a 246 game.
Thunderbird Lanes’ entry into this week’s honors race just so happened to turn up the week’s high series.
Ted Williams was the man with the plan, backing up a spare with 11 strikes in a row to start his Goodyear set with a 290 score.
Williams added games of 257 and 243 to tally out at 790 for series.
Tory Morales joined Williams in Goodyear’s 700 club with a 709 on games of 267, 247 and 195.
Mitch Hill topped the TNT league with games of 245, 212 and 254 for 711, the only 700 recorded and congratulations to Laurie Snow for bowling her first 200 game of 212 in the Early Birds at Thunderbird Lanes.
The Lawton-Fort Sill community welcome Laurie and her husband Ken back to the area after a 12-year absence.
On the senior front we find Richard Jacoby with a nice 744 from the Socialites league where he had a good set on games of 263, 245 and 236.
Bob Carter was a close second in the same league with games of 268, 235 and 236 for a 739.
Carter also put up the high set in the Entertainers, rolling 255, 246 and 203 for a 704.
And from the Goodtimes report, Roy Johnson posted a career high 222 game off a 146 average and long time bowler Debbie Seidel made her way to the honor roll once more with a 501 series.
One last honorable mention goes to Cle Cox who rolled 156, 156 and oops, a 157 in the Entertainers.
No-Tap Colorama
We normally start with the men’s division when reporting Thunderbird’s 9-pin No-tap Colorama results but this week’s scores by far came from the women’s division where Shirley Hanley put games of 277, 300 and 278 on the board that, with handicap, totaled a big 948 for series.
Sue Avis took second with a notable 836 on games of 277, 230 and 227.
Mike Peckinpaugh put forth the men’s best effort with games of 222, 278 and 208 for 804 with handicap, followed by Sam Bowman with 786 and the only no-tap 300 game from the guys.
Men’s third place went to Roy Johnson for a 783.
Scratch singles winners were Shirley Hanley with 855 and Sam Bowman with 729.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows: Gm. 1, 1st – Dave Yett/Margit Augustine, 532; Gm. 1, 2nd – Roy Johnson/Marianne Hartley, 520; Gm. 2, 1st – Mike Peckinpaugh/Dewayne Lowe, 536; Gm. 2, 2nd – Damon Foster/Roy Olson, 534; Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/James Halstead Jr, 559; Gm. 3, 2nd – Shirley Hanley/Karin Monahan, 504
Strike pot winners were Roy Olson, Richard Payette and James Halstead Jr.
And the Special Challenge shots also paid a couple of bowlers for their abilities, starting with trip 7’s for twenty-one on the nose by James Halstead Jr.
Cleo Travis went 9, out on his Match Play effort but had no problem leaving the 4-10 split to win the “Snake-Bite” ticket.
Dewayne Lowe needed a six count but only knocked four pins down for the “Pill Draw”, Richard Payette left the seven pin on his try at “Waldo” and Cathy Shuman needed to convert the 4-5-7-8-10, but left the 8-10 on the attempt.
Join the fun every Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.