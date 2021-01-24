Sometimes, all the planning and strategy doesn’t seem to matter when shots just don’t fall in the game of basketball.
And that’s what both coaches said was the difference Saturday in the girl’s championship game of the Comanche County Tournament.
In the end, the game wasn’t a typical title contest as Frederick held on for a 44-36 victory as both teams struggled shooting the ball, had costly turnovers and critical fouls.
“We got the type of shots we wanted, we just couldn’t make them,” Walters coach Clint Meason said after seeing his team hit just 15 of 48 from the field, a less-than-stellar 31.5 percent. “Tonight, it was all about making shots and we didn’t hit them when we needed to.”
While Frederick coach Terry Collins saw his team hit just 14 of 45, which was 31.1 percent, he did see another stat that was the difference.
“Oh, we sure didn’t make shots from the field, but we made our free throws and that was big tonight,” he said after seeing his team win it’s second straight Comanche County title. “We made 14 of 18 and that was the difference. We were able to close it out with some big free throws and that’s good to see.”
Later in the evening session, Frederick boys made it a clean sweep with a 89-76 victory over Big Pasture. The Bombers were whistled for 18 first-half fouls but the Rangers let them off the hook, missing 11 free throws that could have made things a little closer. The Bombers just kept putting on the pressure and with a deeper lineup it didn’t really matter.
Frederick girls get shot, win title
The mere fact that Frederick girls were playing in the title game was somewhat of a surprise since they had lost to Sterling in overtime Thursday and were scheduled to play in the third-place game.
But when it was learned Friday that Chattanooga had players test positive for COVID-19, the tracing protocals went back to last week when Chatty played Sterling and it was within the time frame and thus the Tigers were ruled out for Saturday.
“Talk about tough, Coach (Darryl) Stanley and I had to get the girls together and tell them the news,” Sterling High School principal Marty Curry said. “It was really emotional, especially for the seniors.”
So with that being the case it was up to another group of seniors to make the most of their opportunity and they did just that.
“I thought our seniors were the difference,” Frederick girls coach Collins said. “We came out with some negativity in the early going but our seniors took it on themselves to turn this game around and they did that.”
There were five lead changes and a pair of ties before Frederick started to assume the edge. Trista Ford hit a trey one minute into the final quarter to knot the score at 34-all. However, from that point the Bombers hit 6 of 8 from the free throw line and that was just enough to seal the win.
Walters finished the final eight minutes hitting just 2 of 14 from the field and many of those came from close range.
“We were in the right place to make plays but we just couldn’t make shots, even from point-blank range,” Meason said.
Frederick 89, Big Pasture 76
Boys championship
About the only thing to be decided in this one was the final score as despite 25 turnovers and a host of fouls, the Bombers just had too many weapons.
The Rangers tried to make a game of it late after a couple of treys from Aiden McCullough but the Bombers were just too athletic and kept pound the ball inside and getting easy looks.
John Thompson led the way for Frederick with 24 but he had plenty of help. Dylan Carter scored 18, A.J. McClung 145 and Cade Roady 11.
The Bombers did leave the door open late, missing six free throws in the fourth quarter but the Rangers missed their share of charities late, including four in the fourth quarter.
The win was a satisfying one for Frederick which lost in the title game to the same Big Pasture team one year ago.
Geronimo 57, Big Pasture 28
Girls third place
Often third-place games are competition between two teams that really didn’t want to be playing for that placement and Saturday throw in another dimension because Big Pasture didn’t even know it was going to be playing at all.
The Rangers were offered a chance to play for third when Sterling girls had to bow out due to contract tracing due to a game with Chattanooga last week. Sterling had beaten Frederick in a wild overtime battle Thursday and the Tigers were looking forward to facing Walters for the title but all of that got thrown out after the COVID issues came to the forefront.
That pretty much explains how Geronimo bolted out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and the Rangers were never any closer. The cushion bulged to 28-5 at halftime and the reserves on both benches saw plenty of action down the stretch.
Chelsea Gomez almost scored enough on her own to beat Big Pasture as she drained the nets for 25 points, hitting five treys in the game. She was the only Geronimo player in double figures but four other players scored six or more to provide balance.
Walters 58, Sterling 47
Boys third place
The Blue Devils seemed to have this one safely put away after taking a 44-26 lead entering the final quarter but the Tigers made things interesting by turning up the pressure and forcing some big turnovers.
Sterling actually cut the deficit to single digits at one point and had a chance to get within six, however, the Blue Devils hit 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch to finally seal the outcome.
Hayden Taliaferro led the Sterling rally by scoring 11 of his 12 points in the final quarter. And Brady Bridges added nine more in the final quarter to make the Blue Devils squirm a bit.
Walters was led by Cruz Perez with 14, Ty Turner added 12 and Avery Cromwell also hit double figures with 11.