While there are several regular-season games being played Saturday to complete the high school football playoff brackets, there are 12 city-area teams that are in the field and eager to get the second season launched Friday.
And the good news for area veterans, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will host veterans and one guest at a playoff game of their choice across the state. Veterans need only to show their DOD ID card to be admitted to any OSSAA playoff game Friday.
Local veterans have two city schools available to watch as Lawton High School and MacArthur will represent the Lawton Public Schools in the playoffs. The Wolverines will host Bartlesville Friday at Cameron Stadium in a 6A(II) playoff contest and Mac will make the drive to Oklahoma City to face Carl Albert.
LHS, which is 7-3 overall, is hosting as the No. 4 team in District 6A(II)-2 and Bartlesville is representing 6A(II)-1 as the fifth place team with a 4-6 overall record. This year the OSSAA changed the 6A(I) and 6A(II) playoffs to advance six teams from each of the four districts to the playoffs. The first and second-place teams in each receive a first-round bye then the 3rd-place teams host the 6th-place teams and the 4th-place teams host the 5th-place finishers on the first round of the playoffs.
The 6-4 Highlanders finished fourth in District 5A-1 and will face the District 5A-2 champion Carl Albert which finished the regular season at 8-2.
Elgin also qualified for the 5A playoffs after finishing second in District 5A-1 after the Owls lost a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to Midwest City. After taking the lead with 1:23 to go, the Owls were unable to stop the Bombers who scored the clinching touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game. Elgin will host Guthrie which was third in District 5A-2 behind Carl Albert and McGuinness. Both the Owls and Bluejays will enter the playoffs with 8-2 records.
Making the field for the 3A playoffs are Marlow and Anadarko and both have tough road assignments. The defending state champion Outlaws are 7-3 and will make the drive north to face 8-2 Perkins-Tryon. The Warriors are 4-6 and have drawn No. 1-ranked Heritage Hall.
Frederick was able to just slide into the 2A playoffs, finishing fourth in District 2A-3 which will send the Bombers to Davis which enters the playoffs at 9-1 and ranked high in the latest polls.
The area’s only two district champions are Apache in Class A and Tipton in Class C. The Warriors are 8-2 overall and won District A-2 with a 7-0 record which gives them a home game against Burns Flat Friday at Chandler Field.
Walters, which finished 9-1 overall with just the lone loss to Apache, will host 7-3 Hooker Friday while Snyder is fourth in A-2 and must make the drive to Fairview where the Yellowjackets are 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the state.
Tipton is still the premier eight-man program in Southwest Oklahoma earning another district title with a 9-0 overall record and the No. 1 ranking in Class C. The Tigers will host 5-4 Medford Friday. Mt. View-Gotebo, which finished second behind Tipton will host 6-4 Buffalo Friday.
There are two area teams in the Class B playoff field, Cyril and Velma-Alma. Cyril (5-5) has to drive to Covington for a first-round game while V-A is home to battle Canton.