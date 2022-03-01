MIDWEST CITY — Missed opportunities both inside and outside, along with turnovers, cost the Eisenhower boys in their regional opener on Monday night.
El Reno went on a 16-0 run that overlapped the end of the 1st and beginning of the 2nd quarter as the Indians raced past the Eagles in the regional semifinal at Carl Albert, 61-41.
Foul trouble reared his ugly head for Ike early. Kingston Tito picked his second personal foul of the game just 2:45 into the contest as the Indians started on a 7-0 run. But Cory McClelland scored two quick baskets, causing El Reno to call a timeout. El Reno went up 9-4 before a Kelvyun Mitchell 3-pointer cut the lead to just 2.
That was the end of the good news for the Eagles for quite some time, as that was when the Indians went on their 16-0 run. That scoring drought was caused largely by several of Ike’s 12 first-half turnovers. It only ended when a Cory McClelland basket cut the deficit to 23-9.
From the start, Eisenhower struggled with El Reno big man James Reveles, who outscored the Eagles by himself in the first quarter, 11-7. Reveles would score all of his game-high 19 points before halftime.
On the flip-side, Ike’s offensive post game was spotty, with Darius and Jordyn Coppage combining for just 5 points. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s 3-ball was the only triple of the game for the Eagles. Fellow wing Ziaire Walton didn’t register in the scorebook until the 4th quarter with 2 points.
In his last game for the Eagles, McClelland finished with 16 points. Sophomore Kingston Tito had 9 points and six rebounds. Eisenhower (9-14) graduates six seniors.