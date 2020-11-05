The only regret Jacob Turner has is that he didn’t give football a try sooner.
After years of his parents worried about how his thin frame would handle the violent nature of the sport of football, Turner decided to give pigskin a try heading into his senior season.
The Cache receiver/defensive back has enjoyed every minute of it. And his parents have been as supportive as he ever could have asked for.
“They were worried about all the effort I put into basketball and getting hurt and losing my season, but I put that all aside and said I want to do something different this year,” Turner said. “And they supported me on it.”
Turner admits he was behind the curve when he first got to team workouts. But after the summer and eight games for the Bulldogs, he’s made great strides that have gotten the attention of his coaches.
“I feel like if he would have been in our program two, three or four years, he probably would be starting,” Cache head coach Faron Griffin said. “He has ability, it’s just his football savvy was so far behind.
“But he’s really a great kid. I had him in class last year in AP History and he was ‘Yes, sir’, ‘No, sir’-type of kid, just the type of kid you want in your program. He’s a great kid to have around the other kids.”
Although he largely plays on special teams, Turner said recognition doesn’t cross his mind.
“Recognition isn’t something I’m seeking, I’m just seeking to help my team in any way possible,” Turner said. “And if I can do that, that’s a reward in itself, being able to say I helped my team.”
When he’s not on the field, Turner can often be found working with his father on Jacob’s 2006 Ford F-150. With his dad being a mechanic for the Army, Jacob said he wants to follow suit and become an engineer of some sort.
“I’ve always been fascinated by how things work, taking things apart and putting them back together,” Turner said.
Family has been extremely important to Jacob his whole life. However, his family picture is about to change, as his biological brother, Angel, who was separated from Jacob and his family at birth and has been living in El Paso, is set to be adopted in the coming month. Growing up with three older sisters, Jacob is thrilled to spend more time with his brother and learn what having a male his age around the house is like.
“I never had a brother growing up, and he’s a big football guy, hopefully he’ll move in some time soon,” Turner said.