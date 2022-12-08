Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament

In this February file photo MacArthur’s Arzhonte Dallas (4) drives toward the basket while Eisenhower’s Kingston Tito (32) tries to block his way. All three city teams will compete in the Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament starting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

 File photo

During the early years of my career there was nothing better than three busy days of the best boys basketball in Oklahoma and North Texas and while the teams were strong, so were the players who competed.

One of the greatest to ever play in the Bi-State Classic was Mark Price, the Enid sharpshooter who went on to dominate headlines at Georgia Tech and then in the NBA.

