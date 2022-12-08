During the early years of my career there was nothing better than three busy days of the best boys basketball in Oklahoma and North Texas and while the teams were strong, so were the players who competed.
One of the greatest to ever play in the Bi-State Classic was Mark Price, the Enid sharpshooter who went on to dominate headlines at Georgia Tech and then in the NBA.
The entire Price family was nothing but class. Dad Denny Price was a good player in his own right and later was in the coaching ranks for a time.
And then there were the Lawton High greats of that period, Johnny Breathwit and Rick McNeil who both moved on to play for Oklahoma.
Since the Bi-State Tournament was stopped, there has been a need for a good local tournament and today those thrills will resume at the Great Plains Coliseum with all three Lawton boys teams in the field that includes Tulsa Memorial which has been posting impressive numbers in recent years.
For years local high school basketball fans were able to see top boys teams compete at the Bi-State Classic but since its downfall, there has been a void in the city schedule but that will change when the Lawton Great Plains Coliseum Tournament arrives on the local sports scene.
Credit goes out to MacArthur boys coach Marco Gagliardi who fostered the dream and made it happen. The field will include all three city boys teams along with Tulsa Memorial, U.S. Grant, Northwest Classen, Putnam city and the Oklahoma City Storm.
This tournament makes good sense by giving local fans a glimpse into some of the best programs in the state and it saves money by not sending three local teams on the road for tournaments.
The Lawton Chamber of Commerce and Industry provided funding for the event to help bring these top teams to Lawton.
Memorial is the top seed after claiming the 5A State title this past season. Memorial has claimed six titles in recent history claiming back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, then winning three straight in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before losing the throne in 2020 and 2021.
The tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday with Memorial facing U.S. Grant, followed by Lawton High making its debut against Northwest Classen.
The night session begins at 6 p.m. with Eisenhower facing Putnam City followed by MacArthur’s battle against the OKC Storm at 8 p.m.
The four winners of today’s games return Friday evening for the semifinals while the Thursday losers compete in consolation games Friday afternoon. Saturday has the seventh-place game at 2 p.m. and the fifth-place game at 4 p.m. Third place will be at 6 p.m. Saturday and the title game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Hopefully local fans will get out and support the local teams and this tournament because it’s going to be a talented field with some great athletes.