As an adopted Okie (and as someone who has heard plenty of slander toward Oklahoma in my time), I’m always excited to see the state get positive recognition.
And, because I’m me, perhaps that is never more true than when it comes to sports. I enjoy seeing Oklahoma-born athletes do well, I love seeing Oklahoma colleges do well in bowl games and the NCAA Tournament and of course, I enjoy seeing area high schools do well, especially when facing out-of-state competition.
But while I love hearing about how under-appreciated our athletes are, probably nothing makes me happier than people complimenting the state itself and the people who live in it. And while people will remember the 2022 PGA Championship for Mito Pereira’s collapse on the 18th hole and a fantastic comeback and finish by Justin Thomas, I’ll also remember it as the weekend that people from around the country (and world) took notice of Oklahoma and truly enjoyed what they saw.
That might sound like a backhanded compliment and it might sound strange considering Southern Hills has hosted major tournaments before. But I was not able to view any of the previous majors through the prism of an Oklahoma resident. And even though I have spent very little time in Tulsa proper, it was still neat to see parts of this state featured in television bumpers as CBS went to and from commercials. Of course, every TV channel, production company and the like are charged with finding the most appealing parts of a city or state to promote the location, but it still made me feel proud to see just how beautiful this state truly can be.
There were tweets from golfers (though I can’t find/remember from whom) calling Oklahomans some of the most kind people they’d ever met. In this world where it feels like people are so tightly wound and worried about appearing correct or powerful rather than appearing cordial and polite, it was refreshing to hear the Sooner State rate highly to people not from here as they visited.
The weather also needs to be considered. The 2007 PGA Championship will always be associated with 107-degree heat. Most hoped that the tournament’s move from August to May would help matters, but the first two days showed that May is also officially summer time in Oklahoma. But, as they say (whoever “they” are), if you don’t like the weather in Oklahoma, just wait a while for it to change...and you still probably won’t like it. The cool, dreary weather on Saturday certainly made the course play differently at times. And the juxtaposition of cool weather and eventual sunshine on Sunday made for a memorable microcosm of Oklahoma weather.
Then, there’s Southern Hills. As my father pointed out over the weekend, “They don’t just let any course host a major tournament,” and that applies to all sorts of factors. Before the tournament even started, there were golfers like Max Homa, Stewart Cink, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were complimentary of the course and its renovation by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. Sure, there were some not-so-pleasant reviews by Tyrell Hatton and Patton Kizzire (who has since backpedaled his comments calling the course “overrated” and “pitiful”), but you can’t please everyone. Plus, it wasn’t chosen to host an 8th major championship because it was easy.
And that will be the other thing that I think most people will remember from this championship. Yes, Justin Thomas tied for the largest comeback in PGA Championship history after entering the final round trailing by 7 strokes. But the real star of the tournament was Southern Hills. The course didn’t just show its teeth, it did its best shark impression and displayed multiple rows of teeth. Pereira was not the only one to struggle, and as good as Thomas played on the final day, it was the unraveling of other golfers that allowed him to be in the position to even join the playoff.
All things considered, it was not just a great weekend for the Thomas family, nor for Southern Hills. It was a great weekend for Tulsa and for the state of Oklahoma. It’s just unfortunate that neither the PGA nor the U.S. Open is scheduled to return to Oklahoma any time soon. But for the near future, and likely beyond it, this will be remembered as one of the shining moments in golf (and sport) in this state.