Tuesday mixed turns in top scores

The Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, turned in a 26 team roster as this season’s largest league.
With that said, we expect to hear a lot from them for high scores starting with this week’s one and only Honor score posted by Brandon Hurta.
Hurta struggled through game one but after a spare the first frame of game two, lined up for an 11 in a row 290.
Hurta finished with a 212 for game three but only managed 651 for series if that tells you how quick-ly the outcome of this game can change.
The honor came in week three as we catch up on scores being reported at the beginning of the hec-tic season.
Week two of the TNM showed Secretary David Yett with a front ten 286 high game, finishing up with a 719 for the night, and Tory Morales leading the league with 730 on games of 204, 268 and 258.
The high series of the week came out of the Suburban league where Brandon Tipton rolled 278, 215 and 269 for a 762.
Duncan McDonald was next best with 719 thanks to a 277 closer.
And Richard Jacoby joined the 700 club with 722 on games of 257, 207 and 258 from the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
For the ladies highlights, Zari Conway was a good substitute in the Entertainers league as she posted the week’s high series on games of 173, 233 and 248 for a 654.
Judy Lloyd rolled the week’s high game for the ladies of 254, also in the most recent TNM outing.
Ken Knoff took first place in last Friday’s Senior No-Tap with 828 followed by Gary Webster at 823 and James Halstead took third with 788.
Leilani Wiggins put a 278 on the board for the events high game that boosted her into a first place win for an 850 series for the ladies.
Scratch singles winners were Duane Hurwitz, 686, Barry Morris, 671 and Mike Peckinpaugh 665.
Mystery doubles winners were Barry Morris/Charles Norman, 537, Ken Knoff/James Halstead, 591, Michael Sneed/Don Ginter Jr., 545.
A lot of bowlers cashed in on strike pot tickets, including Duane Hurwitz, John Fortner, Ken Knoff, Don Ginter Jr., Malden Smith, Dave Yett and James Halstead but Special Challenge contestants left empty handed.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.