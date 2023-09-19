Tuesday mixed turns in top scores

Lee Perry is showing off his first-place trophy earned in the Oklahoma State Bowler of the Month tournament held at the end of last season. Perry is a member of the Saturday morning HotShots league at Thunderbird Lanes.

 Courtesy photo

The Tuesday Night Mixed league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, turned in a 26 team roster as this season’s largest league.

With that said, we expect to hear a lot from them for high scores starting with this week’s one and only Honor score posted by Brandon Hurta.

