I don’t want to speak for all columnists, but at least in my experience, there are columns you write because you want to and there are columns you write because you almost feel like you have to.
I don’t want that to sound like it’s the biggest burden ever to write those columns, but there are some topics that aren’t as fun to write about, but are important enough in our landscape that people seem to expect you to have an opinion on them, one way or the other. Part of it has to do with the fact that I don’t like writing on controversial topics, mostly because my goal is to inform people and make them think, but not necessarily rile anyone up.
Also, I don’t feel comfortable writing a column when I haven’t done sufficient research or have the requisite information necessary for cultivating a fully-formed opinion. Even then, debate is natural and healthy.
As it were, I have contemplated writing a column on LIV Golf, the new golf tour funded by deep Saudi pockets, for the better part of a week now. And the more I heard about it, the more opinions people had on it and the more I somewhat wanted to shy away.
But much like the PGA, I can’t ignore LIV Golf anymore. And while most of the hardcore golf-watching community has probably already taken a side and formed an opinion on the tour and the schism it’s caused, I have remained more conflicted.
Luckily for me, and any others on the fence, we will have plenty of time to sort out our feelings, because it doesn’t look like this thing is going away any time soon. It is already the top talking point at this weekend’s U.S. Open.
In fact, I probably have more questions than concrete opinions on the matter at this point. That’s how I felt my time and effort would be best used in this column, dissecting the biggest questions facing LIV, the PGA and golf fans.
1. Should players feel morally conflicted about joining?
The league has played exactly one event and yet has stirred up more controversy than the golf world typically sees in an entire year, in large part because of the connections Saudi Arabia had to the September 11 attacks (all but 4 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens, and the nation was also the birthplace of Osama bin Laden). However, the Saudi government has long denied that the attacks were orchestrated by the nation, but rather a rogue group of radicals who happened to call the country home. But that won’t stop plenty of protesters (including families of 9/11 victims) from being at Brookline this weekend.
Many claim that the lavish money being offered to members of the LIV tour is a way of the Saudis using sports as a way to wash away negative press about human rights (similar accusations surrounded the Olympic games in Berlin in 1936 or Beijing in 2008, as well as the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar...boy, someone should really look into the host-awarding process at FIFA, oh wait). Many have said the massive signing-on fees are being paid with “blood money”. And it’s likely both of those groups are not totally wrong. But say you’re a young golfer, not even ranked in the top 150 or 200 in the world. If you got offered millions of dollars, up front, to join this league, are you going to do deep-dive detective work into whether that is blood money? More to the point, are you going to go home to your significant other and say, “I got offered $3 million to play golf on a new tour...and I said no”?
2. Can PGA really be that mad at defectors?
I’m no union leader, but I know enough business to know there is a difference between a contract worker and an employee. The question is, does the PGA know the difference? Do they “own” the players on their tour? Are golfers truly obligated to stay “loyal” to one tour?
3. Could the two tours co-exist?
Tying into the previous question, are there not other tours in Europe, Australia and Japan that plenty of golfers have partaken in? Why can’t this tour also exist?
4. How long can/will this last? What happens after?
As we saw the leaderboard at the first LIV Golf tournament, we saw big names and we also saw plenty of no-names. The immediate comparison that came to mind was the USFL in the 1980s. Like LIV, there were deep pockets to lure some of the biggest names in college football, though not all the big names. However, the USFL only lasted a couple of years. Afterward, USFL players were available to the NFL in a supplemental draft. But what if the NFL had previously said, “If you go to USFL, we don’t want you”? Because that’s essentially what the PGA has done. If the LIV can’t get a solid TV deal or enough big-name players, will it survive? And if it doesn’t, what happens to players like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson?
Tune in this weekend for the latest episodes in golf’s newest, juiciest soap opera.