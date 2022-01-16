While we await the arrival of perfecto numero uno for 2022, series’ are soaring and we have our first 800 series of the year and John Troutman has his first 800 series of his bowling career.
Troutman was bowling in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Thursday night where he started the night with a 267 game.
Other bowlers in the league appeared to be holding their own but for Troutman it was smooth sailing as game two was a nice little 255, giving the 211 average bowler a 522 going into game three.
Was he thinking 800 series? We don’t think so; we think he may have been thinking 300 game as he strikes kept coming one after another all the way through the 10th.
Just this past October, Troutman made a run at his first 300 game but pulled the last shot and was forced to settle for a 296, making that his third career 11 in a row.
For this reason we are pretty sure that Troutman had his eyes focused on 300 and had no idea that an 800 series was even a factor until it was all over and he was once again denied the perfect score and posted a 287 closer. Oh and by the way, an 809 series!
Sometimes not knowing is best. Congratulations John, that’s jewelry!
Other League Highlights
There were some awesome sets rolled last week with Troutman’s just the icing on the cake.
Leading on the senior front was Phil Kilmartin with 780 on games of 278, 247 and 255.
This league also reported Bob Carter with a 722 on games of 237, 208 and 277 and Dale Perry with 707 that went 268, 236 and 203
Tim Lundquist was the high roller in the Suburban league, posting 772 on games of 268, 257 and 247.
Keith Thompson rolled 711 on games of 231, 247 and 233 and Brandon Tipton posted the same total only on games of 216, 230 and 265.
The only other 700 was a 703 by Terry Justus who shot 235, 256 and 212 to make the mark.
Highlighting the Goodyear league was Matt Casey with a 761 that went 276, 246 and 239, followed by Chad Perry who shot 246, 235 and 279 for a 760.
Ted Williams chimed in with a 731 for third highest, tacking on a 279 after back to back 226’s.
Chad Perry got top billing (and the 3-6-9 strike pot) for a 730 rolled in the Early Birds league where Stephanie Sammons posted a career high 589 on games of 224, 172 and 193.
Dwight Blair kicked off the New Year in the Friday Night Mixed Rollers at Twin Oaks with a 722 on games of 210, 275 and 237 and Brian Taub rolled out a 706 on games of 235, 245 and 226 to start off the Golden Years league.
And one more for Kilmartin as he led in the Guys and Dolls with games of 221, 249 and 239 for a 709, followed by Damon Claunch who shot 211, 251 and 239 for a 701.
Youth Highlights
Carter Croft led youth bowlers with a 624 on games of 216, 199 and 209 bowled in the TBird Legends.
Julian Love was next-best with 541 on games of 172, 207 and 162 from the same league and Ail Bis-caino fared better in the Oak Trees league at Twin Oaks, scoring 214, 141 and 166 for the third highest youth series this week of 521.
No word from the bumper bowlers but it was learned that former TBird MiniShots bowler Lee Perry, who pushed those rails down at the beginning of this season, posted his first career unassisted 100 game (on the nose) while bowling in the TBird HotShots.
No-Tap News
David Fishbeck was going for a trifecta in the Tuesday No-Tappers, starting the day with games of 300 and 290.
The going got tough in game three where Fishbeck was left with a 234 closer, leading no-tap action this week with an 827 for series.
Kenny Ratke followed with an 806, sandwiching a no-tap 300 between games of 252 and 254.
Fred Bessette brought his ‘A’ game to the senior 9-Pin Colorama and walked away the champion, scor-ing 231, 257 and 246 to tally out at 869 with handicap.
Paul Zerbe, who closed out his day with a 298 game, took second with an 815 overall total and Dave Yett got a third place finish for an 801.
Diane Frame was crowned the women’s division champ for a 751, followed by Chun Bessette who joined her husband in the winner’s circle with a 731 series for second.
For a little behind the scenes information, remember that David Fishbeck guy who we started this little write up with? Well, Chun is his mother and Fred is his stepdad so there is some deeply rooted bowling skills right there.
The only other no-tap 300 game reported was by Sam Bowman who started the day with the big score.
Scratch singles winners were Paul Zerbe, 785, David Yett, 768 and Mike Peckinpaugh, 735 and the only bowlers to win a strike pot shot were Paul Zerbe and John Troutman.
Mystery doubles winners were as follows.
(Gm 1, 1st) David Yett/Don Ginter Jr., 586
(Gm 1, 2nd) Diane Frame/James Williams, 531
(Gm 2, 1st) Dennis Wilkerson/Fred Bessette, 569
(Gm 2, 2nd) David Yett/Don Ginter Jr., 549
(Gm 3, 1st) Lee Brown/Paul Zerbe, 538
(Gm 3, 2nd) Dennis Wilkerson/Fred Bessette, 537
Kathy Zerbe set the pace for the Special Tickets, winning the “21 Jackpot” right off the bat with counts of 8+7+6 to hit the goal.
Fred Bessette just missed on his Match Play effort, throwing back to back seven counts before a 6 count spoiled the deal.
No particulars were available but Charline Paslay missed on the Pill Draw, John Fortner did not leave a split going for the Snake Bite and Peggy Towne left Waldo for another time.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.