The recent winter blast we just experienced does have a good side: Trout season is here.
The Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife will begin stocking designated trout areas across the state with the season kicking off November 1st. Anyone interested in trout fishing should give the Medicine Creek trout area a try.
“Medicine Creek provides a great mix of the outdoors with a little touch in-town luxuries,” said Ryan Ryswyk, southwest fisheries supervisor. “In Medicine Park you can be fishing for trout one minute and the next eating a hamburger inside one of the various restaurants.”
Trout stockings will be made every two weeks until March 15, from the Gondola Dam in Medicine Park, downstream to the highway 49 bridge. There is a six fish daily limit of trout and anglers can only use one fishing pole while fishing during the trout season.
Ryswyk gives these tips if fishing at Medicine Creek. This area gives great opportunities to fish with worms, powerbait, and minnows. If bait fishing is not your thing inline spinners, cast masters or small flashy lures work well also.
This year the local fisheries crew is going to try using a block net to contain some trout in the shallow water between from vehicle bridge and the bath lake dam where trout are usually hard to find. Typically the trout stocked spend most of their time in deeper water. The hope is that by containing some trout in this shallow water, fly fisherman will be able to wade into the stream and cast without having to worry about their backcast getting tangled in the overhanging trees found which are along most of the creek.
No trout stamp or city permit is required for Medicine creek trout fishing but anglers must have a state fishing license or be exempt. Consult wildifedepartment.com for licensing or regulations
Trail cameras great tool for deer hunters
If you are a deer hunter and do not already have one of the hundred or so brands of trail cameras on the market, then you are in the minority. In fact, the use of remotely triggered cameras to capture images of animals has grown so large that some experts estimate more than half of all deer hunters currently use some type of camera to scout for game.
Trail cameras are typically associated with hunters and the pursuit of big game animals such as deer and elk. Big game hunters definitely make up the majority of trail camera users. The intended purpose of a trail camera is too capture an image of a deer without invading their habitat and spooking the animal. Triggered by motion sensors similar to those on many yard lights or, in some cases, by an animal’s body heat, the cameras reveal whether any big bucks or bulls are using a particular trail — and what time of day they usually pass a certain spot.
Trail cameras have now evolved from 35mm film cameras to digital infrared units, and now still and video streaming.
This makes the use of trail cameras a tool to be used by wildlife watchers as well as hunters. Seeing what wildlife is using a bird feeder, or trying to discover what critter is getting chickens, or for some, trying to catch an image of bigfoot or other mysterious creature.
Tips for getting most out of your trail camera
OK, so you don’t have a trail camera, but after reading this article, decided to get one. Where to start?
Cameras come in every shape, size, color and quality and range in price from about $50 to over $300. And just like cars, you get what you pay for. Now this doesn’t mean I’m suggesting you go out and purchase the highest priced camera you can find.
Not everyone should buy a Lamborghini.
Prices increase with the features of the camera. The more mega pixels (the quality of image the digital camera can record) the higher the cost. If you are just wanting to see what is out there visiting a corn feeder, you don’t need 1080p HD camera.
Price also increases with the type of flash the camera has. Traditional flashes like those of most normal cameras, have given way to IR type flashes that produce a great night time picture without the game or other subject being aware that it has occurred. The drawback is a monochrome image at night, but the clarity is amazing.
Most cameras will imprint the date and time on the image, so you know when the greatest activity is taking place. The time between shots varies with the camera, but most offer some type of delay between pictures, so you are not getting 47 shots of the same animal.
Other features that increase the price of the camera is the type of display, or lack thereof that a unit might have. A small LED screen can allow you to check images captured at the location, while some do not have such screens and must be attached to a computer to see what was taken. The cameras I use have digital media cards that I simply replace with a blank card and take the other home to download on my computer.
The newest and latest technology allows real-time images or video to be broadcast to an awaiting computer wirelessly. Imagine sitting at your work desk and pulling up a shot of your deer feeder. If your hunting area has cell phone reception then you can get HD images and video sent directly to your phone or computer.
What’s more important than the type of camera you purchase is where you place the camera. To select a location for the trail camera, try to find a place that is well used and secluded enough so that the animal will be relaxed and pass slowly by the camera. A great setup would be overlooking a water hole or a deer scrape. A drinking animal will be still and possibly spend enough time in from of the trail camera to offer many shots.
A mineral lick or salt lick, would also be a great choice. Both of these options would give you an opportunity for many different species of animals. A method for targeting a more specific species would be to place the game camera over a bait pile. The choice of bait would obviously dictate what animal would present itself. A small piece of roadkill would draw in bobcats and coyotes, while corn and apples would tend to be more appealing to deer.
Last but not least, many people with no interest in wildlife whatsoever are purchasing these types of cameras to use a security devices. Particularly the devices with infrared flashes or night vision video. Capturing a neighbor cutting your prize winning flowers or capturing a stranger’s image trespassing on your hunting lease. The uses of these cameras are limitless.