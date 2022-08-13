Jace Trosclair was able to put eight good seconds together to earn an 84 to surge into the lead in the bull riding at the 84th Lawton Rangers Rodeo at the LO Ranch Arena Friday.

Trosclair had drawn Bonfire from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company and while the bull had a decent spin, it wasn’t anything like fans had seen before but with just a small group of cowboys showing up, it was good enough for him to get into position to win a good check although the bull riding talent level rises dramatically tonight.

