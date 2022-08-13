Jace Trosclair was able to put eight good seconds together to earn an 84 to surge into the lead in the bull riding at the 84th Lawton Rangers Rodeo at the LO Ranch Arena Friday.
Trosclair had drawn Bonfire from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company and while the bull had a decent spin, it wasn’t anything like fans had seen before but with just a small group of cowboys showing up, it was good enough for him to get into position to win a good check although the bull riding talent level rises dramatically tonight.
Tonight’s final performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton and rough-stock fans will have their best day sheet of the week as there are 12 bull riders listed to compete including former Lawton champion Chauk Dees of Sterling who claimed his title in 2018 by posting a 91 as the last cowboy out of the chute.
Tonight, Dees will go against Red Thunder from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company
Veteran Trevor Kastner is also scheduled tonight and he will be one of the favorites since most of the other riders are young guns trying to make their mark against the toughest bulls in the pro rodeo ranks.
There are nine saddle bronc riders scheduled including Comanche’s Colt Gordon who is trying to make it back to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Gordon battled injuries over the past two season but is healthy now and picking up some good checks. Tonight, he will try and stick aboard Shiver Me Timbers.
But winning the saddle bronc riding will be tough with veterans Wyatt Casper, Jake Finley, Wade Sundell, Isaac Diaz, and Shorty Garrett scheduled to ride toight. Garrett got the draw of the rodeo, as he will try and ride Killer Bee, the great mare that has won more honors than just about any bronc in the past decade.
After tonight’s final event, secretary Vickie Shireman will start writing checks to pay out the total purse of more than $143,000.
Steer wrestling saw some changes in the average race but Stockton Graves remained the average leader with an 8.3 total on two head. He also stayed in a tie for second in the second go-round and stands to get a pair of nice checks.
Bridger Anderson of Carrington, N.D., was able to slip into second in the average with 8.9 on two head, just ahead of Sam Goings of Fallon, Nev., with a 9.4 effort on two head.
There weren’t many changes in either of the bronc riding events but A.J. Ruth was able to spur just enough to get a 78 on Nutrena’s Rustle.
“That’s a horse that I had been wanting to get on and it turned out OK,” Ruth said. “It’s been a busy summer. I get out on the weekends and rodeo and then go back to the ranch and work. It makes for a busy week but I have to make a living.”
While Ruth might get part of the purse for the bareback riding, he did get $500 from Liberty National Bank as part of their performance bonus in the three rough-stock events.
Getting that bonus in the saddle bronc riding was Cable James Wareham who posted a 76.
Tie-down roping produced the fireworks Wednesday night but last night the only time that rattled the order was Macon Murphy who pulled into third in the second go-round with a 7.3 but there were no other changes heading into tonight’s final performance.
Shad Mayfield leads the average at 15.3, Apache’s Hunter Herrin is second in the average at 15.7 and Caleb Smidt remained third at 15.9. There doesn’t appear that anyone has a good shot to bump those three and the one man that might be able to go low is Tuf Cooper but he took a no-time Wednesday and would only be going after day money. However, he’s also scheduled in another rodeo today so his status is not set in stone.
Barrel racing didn’t see any big changes and part of the problem was the third barrel that several top horses were unable to keep from knocking down that barrel and it proved costly to no less than four entries.