Perfect 300 games find their way into area league play, awarding three well-deserved recipients those coveted twelve strikes in a row.
Andrea Halstead started the run a week ago last Thursday evening while bowling in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Halstead has become the association’s most decorated female bowler over the last several years, add-ing this, her eighth perfect 300 game, to her resume.
Halstead put this perfecto between games of 202 and 179, summing up 681 for the night and the week’s high series for the ladies.
He never gave up and after 24 years of bowling, Ben Laird hit pay dirt while bowling in the Early Birds at Thunderbird Lanes, posting his first career perfect 300 game.
Laird seems to have been afflicted by 290 games as records show him with three of them that started with a spare in the first frame followed by 11 strikes to make up the score.
However, back in 2017, Laird made it to the twelfth throw before being denied by a single pin and scor-ing his first 299 game.
The pressure is off now as after a 224 opening game, Laird put the magic string together for that long awaited for 300 score.
A 181 closer put this happy bowler at 705 for series.
And holding up the crew up, none other than James/Coach/007 Vaughn, putting up his fourteenth career perfect 300, bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes on appropriately enough, May the Fourth…be with you.
Vaughn is an avid Star Trek/Star Wars fan so for him to bust his string of 13 perfect 300 games on this day is priceless.
Now, for perspective, Vaughn was quoted as being the worst bowler on his team with absolutely no excuse for his poor bowling just a few nights before. I guess some public self-shaming worked to turn his attitude around as out of the gate, twelve strikes in a row went on the scoreboard and 300 flashed in big bright numbers.
Vaughn backed it up with games of 227 and 228 for the week’s high series of 755.
League Highlights
Aside from the honors, there were several other impressive scores.
Kellan Hill put games of 225, 237 and 288 together on the night of Halstead’s 300 game, to post the high series of 750 in the TNT league.
Phil Kilmartin followed with 741 on games of 248, 249 and 244 and Blaine McKinney wrapped it all up with 738 that went 268, 247 and 223.
Brandon Trimpey found his way to a 741 series bowling in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers where he had games of 256, 259 and 226, and Michael Gillian backed up Vaughn in the His and Hers with 723 on games of 242, 247 and 234.
Ben Laird held the spotlight in the Early Birds but Eugene Augustine, at 84 years young and averaging 162 in this league, was beaming just the same after putting together a super 693 series on games of 237, 222 and 234.
Brant Hill was in the mix as well with a 710 that went 217, 268 and 225.
Bill Cox put the Guys and Dolls in the news with games of 258, 222 and 221 for a 701 and Bob Carter was the senior league star player with a 705 on games of 245, 248 and 212 from Entertainers action.
Dale Perry walked away with 700 even from the Entertainers where he had games of 237, 247 and 216.
And finally, news from the Suburban league showed Brian Taub (698) and Jim Bomboy (697) doing their best to put a 700 in the books, but to no avail.
On another note, kudos to Kristina McCoy for a 608 series on games of 214, 192 and 202, shooting off a 151 average.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk was the youth top bowler with a 692 bowled in the TBird Legends on games of 248, 200 and 244.
Brayden Kaplan was this high scorer in the TOBC Oak Trees with games of 173, 114 and 170 for a 457, bowled off a 111 average.
And Jake Croft posted the high series in the HotShots of 373.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
Mike McLester rallied for a no-tap 300 game to lead in the Tuesday No-Tappers with 783, becoming the league’s most popular sub with a no-tap average of 277.
And on the April 30th edition of the senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama, it took a near perfect series to win as Phil Kilmartin went 298, 300, 300 for 898 to take this week’s title.
Gene Augustine started with a no-tap 300 game that assisted in his second place finish with 828 and Bob Carter rounded out the top three with 820, thanks to a no-tap 300 closer.
Margit Augustine held up the ladies with three games in the 200’s, totaling out at 821 for the win.
Scratch singles winners were Bob Carter, 820, Mike McLester, 771 and Mike Peckinpaugh, 725
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Don Ginter Jr/Karin Monahan, 561
(Gm 1, 2nd) Damon Foster/Dee Gustafson, 542
(Gm 2, 1st) Peggy Towne/Sam Bowman, 611
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Mike McLester, 535
(Gm 3, 1st) Bob Carter/Richard Payette, 587
(Gm 3, 2nd) Cle Cox/Margit Augustine, 550
Strike pot winners:
Phil Kilmartin, Marshall Miller, Cleo Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Peggy Towne (4+7+9=20): No winner
Match Play: James Williams (X — 8 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Marshall Miller (Needed 4, Got 0): No winner
Waldo: Phil Kilmartin left the required #1 pin but also left the #2 and the #10 on the deck with his first attempt at Waldo with the head-pin.
Without the head pin in the rack, Kilmartin left the #2, #4 and #10 for no win.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Kilmartin turns up heat to win Po-Boy
There were eighteen bowlers in the house for the fourth Spring Po-Boy, sending the top eight to the single elimination bracket.
Top seed was Andrew Petering with 520 including handicap and his two games of 256 and 246.
Andrea Halstead rolled back to back 235’s for the second seat with 491 and Phil Kilmartin rolled 206 and 279 to tie with Kellan Hill for the number three/four spots with 485.
The rest of the field was made up of Sam Bowman, 482, Nate Baggett, 474, Mark Hill, 472 and Blaine McKinney, 454.
McKinney’s handicap gave him the edge to go around Petering in the first match where scores skyrocketed.
Bowman beat Kellan Hill 286-234, Kilmartin rolled another 279 for the win over Baggett and Mark Hill advanced over Halstead, 256-191.
McKinney stayed on pace with a win over Bowman 232-201 and Kilmartin put up a 278 to oust Mark Hill’s efforts of 257 to set up for the finals.
If you do the math, Kilmartin’s last three games of 279-279-278 totaled 836 and his mission was still yet to be accomplished.
McKinney ran out of steam and Kilmartin was able to ease up with a 234 game to win his first Po-Boy Championship of the series.
The optional high scratch game winners during qualifying were Kellan Hill (259) and Nate Baggett (233) for game one and Phil Kilmartin (279) and Mark Hill (257) for Game 2.
The Po-Boy starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early sign-ups are welcome.