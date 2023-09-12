Many football teams are known for using trips, double-tight ends and the like but when Elgin starts talking about twins, it is just part of their football program.

Elgin Owls logo

The Crabtree twins—Treyvon and Andre—are not just good football players for the Owls, they are also very intelligent and focused on the same goal; to make the playoffs and take it further than last season’s sluggish finish.

Treyvon on the move

Elgin wide receiver Treyvon Crabtree pulls aways from several Cache defenders to score during Friday’s victory over the Bulldogs. Crabtree ran for this score and also caught two touchdown passes.

