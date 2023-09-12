Many football teams are known for using trips, double-tight ends and the like but when Elgin starts talking about twins, it is just part of their football program.
The Crabtree twins—Treyvon and Andre—are not just good football players for the Owls, they are also very intelligent and focused on the same goal; to make the playoffs and take it further than last season’s sluggish finish.
Last week we sat down with Andre for a senior player feature and it was all about defense.
This week Treyvon was the subject and we started with the basics such as size, then went into his love of offensive football.
“It is really interesting, when we were young I was the bigger one but when we got to high school Andre started growing bigger,” Treyvon said. “I’ve always been more of an offensive guy and he’s been the defensive guy.
“There isn’t a big deal of competition between us and playing together has been loads of fun,” he said. “Back in our youth football days I was the defensive guy and now we’ve just switched roles. It’s never been about competing against each other, we just push each other to get better.”
There is nothing identical about these twins. Treyvon is 5-9, 180, while Andre is 5-11, 215.
The brothers play Madden 2023 together but they also have other likes as well.
“I work out a good deal here at school but at home I love to listen to music,” Treyvon said. “We do play Madden against each other and I’m always the one who wins.”
Guess that proves the second to be interviewed will always be able to dominate the discussion.
Treyvon also lists cooking as one of his loves.
“If I could go to any restaurant I’d probably pick a Hibachi grill,” he said. “But I also cook a lot of meals. I can make lasagna and I love to pan sear food on the stove.”
Both are off to solid starts to the season and at times they are both on the field together when Andre is playing tight end on offense.
But last week in the win over Cache Treyvon, who is a wide receiver, was in the end zone three times, catching two touchdown passes and running for a third.
“I do have some quickness,” Treyvon said. “Last week I had three receptions and two of those were touchdowns. Plus I scored on a run on another play. I also run track; the short sprints and the 4x100 and 4-x200 relays. Matt (Lund) and I have both qualified for State in track the past three years.”
Trevyon also has a career path that he hopes to follow and like his goals in football, he’s shooting for the highest level.
“I really love all of my classes because I really value a good education,” he said. “History is one of my favorite classes, mostly U.S. History and especially the World War II period. As far as college, my goal is to play football somewhere for a couple of years and work on the basics. If football is not taking off at that point I want to go to OU and major in pre-law. And if the stars align I’d love to try and get into Harvard Law.”
For now he’s more focused on football and Friday’s first road game at Weatherford, one of Class 4A’s top teams.
“I have watched the Weatherford video and the first thing that jumps out at you is their speed,” he said. “That’s the main difference between Anadarko and Cache. They have that big tight end/defensive end (CJ Nickson, 6-5, 200) and No. 15 (Nick Jet) is really a good safety. Both their corners are disciplined and fast so we are going to have to play well offensively to be able to move the ball consistently.”
The mere fact this is a road game doesn’t bother Treyvon.
“I think all of the competition we had over the spring and summer was on the road so I don’t think that is a worry,” he said. “This bunch is focused and ready to do whatever it takes to win.”
Driving a good deal of the Owls’ hard work is very simple to explain.
“When we all look back at last season and realize we lost the last two games; that’s driven the players and coaches this season,” he said. “The two games that mattered the most we lost. The coaches stepped up and changed some things, moving guys around and those changes have worked out well. I think all the players worked hard to improve and the guys who stepped into the open positions have all worked hard to improve the overall play at those spots.
“It is extremely fun to play for our coaches. They are always keeping the opponents guessing on both offense and defense. We are liable to run any play from anywhere on the field.”
And the Owls try to keep defenses on the field and playing at a fast rate.
“We really never huddle except on timeouts,” he said. “We run a sugar huddle and try to get off plays fast so defenses can’t react. That’s our goal each time we play.”
It helps having a veteran quarterback in 3-year starter Tres Lorah.
“Tres really knows the game well,” Treyvon said. “His dad coached football and Tres is getting better and better. He’s always thrown a really tight spiral and the ball comes out with some zip. Now he is reading his progressions even better. He’s built our chemistry and is throwing good balls to us. I know on the post route he’s really throwing a great ball now.”
While the Owls won’t get into the District 5A-1 wars until next week’s road game at El Reno, the players know that class is going to be tougher than ever.
“Every game in district is going to be a challenge but we’re taking each game as just that,” he said. “We aren’t overlooking Weatherford by any means and thinking about El Reno. We aren’t going to get ahead of ourselves. These first two games were rivalry games and even though we won them with ease, we aren’t getting overconfident. We know that from this point every game is going to be tougher and we aren’t worried about anyone but Weatherford this week.”
While both twins had so many upbeat things to share with our readers, they also have some history with Elgin football.
“Our family was involved with athletics, mom and dad played sports, plus grandma is pretty tall,” Treyvon said. “And our grandpa (Roger Crabtree) actually played on Elgin’s first football team. That’s pretty cool.”
There’s one thing missing for Elgin football and this team would love to change that and bring the first Gold Ball back to their hometown.