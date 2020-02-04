SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Cameron pitching staff did not have an answer for the St. Mary’s red-hot bats on Saturday, losing 12-2 to fall to 0-2 on the young season.
The Aggies entered Saturday looking for their first win of 2020, and even first run of the season. Kyle Williams would give the ball to Lawton, Okla. native Michael Womack for his first career start as an Aggie.
In the first inning, the Black and Gold saw more offensive production than the entire first game of the 2020 season, when senior slugger Izrael Trevino hit a lead-off home run to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the first.
After a three up three down first inning, Womack ran into trouble in the second frame. After giving up a leadoff double, the Rattlers were able to capitalize with a two-run shot to answer Trevino’s solo homer. The StMU scoring did not stop there, as they saw two more runs come across, one via a wild pitch. The Junior hurler settled down as he worked a clean third frame. After Womack worked himself into another jam in the fourth and gave up his fifth run, his day was over.
Williams brought in Joseph Flood out of the bullpen to finish off the bottom of the fourth. Flood walked his first hitter, then promptly gave up a bases-clearing double to open the flood gates for the Rattlers.
Trailing 7-1, it was up to the Aggie offense to get things going offensively. In the bottom of the fifth, the Aggies got runners on second and third with less than two outs and looked to claw back into this contest. That is when Israel Trevino grounded out to the third basemen, which turned into a double play as Nik Sanchez was thrown out at home to end the inning.
The CU offense was able to generate another run in the top of the seventh when Cooper Edwards slapped an RBI double to score Kalen Haynes. That brought the Aggies within eight with six outs to play. However, the Rattlers added to more runs to claim the 10-run rule victory.
With already two loses in the series, the Aggies will look to salvage one game as they meet up with the Rattlers again on Sunday for a 1 p.m. start time.