Trachte is just the man for the job

When teams start changing offensive formations, it helps to have a quarterback who understands extensive systems and who can handle complex terminology and Eisenhower has just the man for the job in senior Will Trachte.
Young Trachte didn’t hesitate when asked what his career plans involved.
“I love to study science and my goal is to become an oral surgeon,” the Ike QB said. “I’m in the running to be a National Merit Scholar and I hope to attend the University of Oklahoma.”
His love of helping others runs in the family as his father is Dr. Aaron L. Trachte, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at Comanche Memorial Hospital.
So, it’s easy to see when it comes to learning new terminology and other football schemes, Trachte seems more than capable to handle the steep learning curve.
“The basic concept of what we’re trying to do is to get the ball to a receiver in space and then let them do the rest,” he said. “We’ve been learning this during the spring, then in summer and now in the fall drills and it makes it a lot easier to be a quarterback because of the extra time working with this new offense. I think we all understand the concepts and the job now is to just go and execute with consistency.”
The new schemes, plus a stronger and deep offensive line provides another layer of protection for Trachte.
“I have some basic pre-snap reads that I need to make and then I have to just react if they crash their linebackers or bring a defensive back on a blitz. The changes we have made should help the line adjust in those situations. Basically, what I have to do is just react and go to where there is an open receiver and make sure I get them the ball with a chance to move it down the field.”
Learning how to make those quick decisions was aided by the summer workouts.
“The 7-on-7 tournaments really helped me understand coverages more and showed me what to look for against different defensive schemes,” he said. “I don’t do a great deal of running off the zone read, but we do have some quarterback power where I will be trying to get to the corner and just see what’s available.”
At times like that he’s happy he added 15 pounds to now top the scales at 180 pounds on his 6-0 frame.
“I would hope that added weight is all muscle but I haven’t really done anything to prove it,” he said with a big grin. “I think the added weight comes from eating my favorite food, which is mom’s homemade lasagna. She really puts a great deal of cheese in hers and I love eating it.”
While eating lasagna sounds pretty enticing, the Eagle QB also loves to eat fish, especially after he lands some large saugeye at Lake Ellsworth.
“My brother and I mow lawns to make some extra money and we bought us a fishing boat because we love getting out there and catching saugeye,” he said. “We’ve caught some 20-inchers at Ellsworth but when we go to Canada to fish we catch some that are much larger. My brother and I go with dad and we have a great deal of fun out there catching those big ones. We all love to eat fish, well at least all of us except mom.”
For now, the fishing will be put on hold as the Eagles launch their season Friday against cross-town rival MacArthur.
“We need to come out and be consistent and not turn the ball over,” he said. “We haven’t beaten Mac since we got up here to Eisenhower High School and we’d love to change that this week. We have 20 seniors, so this is the year we’ve been waiting for and we all want to go out with a strong season and make the playoffs. As seniors we need to be the ones setting a good example for the younger guys. I have always been one of those guys who is a silent leader but this season we all have to step up and make sure everyone is on the same page and is ready each game.
“As far as myself, I made a couple of mistakes in our scrimmage and I have to correct those and be in control and make sure we execute and make the right pre-snap reads. We do those things and we have a chance to reach the goals we have set for ourselves and our team.”