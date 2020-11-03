As a sophomore, Will Trachte proved he could be a valuable athlete for the varsity football team at Eisenhower.
As a junior, he’s proven himself to be a valuable quarterback. But perhaps more importantly, he’s proven himself to be a leader.
After playing safety last year — while also moonlighting as the JV quarterback — Trachte entered the summer of 2020 as a candidate to compete for the Ike quarterback job. But when Connor Collins left the team, Trachte went from potentially being next in line to being front and center.
“I felt a lot more responsibility after that happened,” Trachte said. “I wasn’t for sure what was going to happen this year before that, so it added a sense of responsibility.”
The coaching staff knew from his work with the JV and his versatility on defense that Trachte was athletic enough and had the capability to play the position. Beyond that, he showed a high dedication level, appearing at every offseason workout last year, even during his baseball season.
“He’d show up with (offensive coordinator Keith) Coombs and get some things done, just watching film and stuff, so we knew he had a good grasp on what we wanted to do,” Ike head coach Eric Gibson said.
Through his first year as the starting QB on varsity, Trachte said he can already see a difference in terms of slowing the game down visually and putting his teammates in better position to be successful.
“I’m seeing the field more, I see my teammates better,” Trachte said. “Pre-snap, seeing what the defense is going to do, from film and working in practice.”
In his first varsity start at quarterback, Trachte played without fear in the first half against MacArthur, throwing 3 TD passes before halftime, all on just nine completions on the night. And while he struggled in the second half, his coach has since talked to him about not trying to do too much. While the term “game-manager” may be seen by some as a back-handed compliment, Gibson said it’s a good thing for his quarterback.
“He understands what we mean by manage. What Will does for us is doesn’t make many mistakes,” Gibson said. “He’s still learning how to play quarterback. He’s not a perfect player but he’s not going to get us completely beat.”