Towne,Bowman win Spring Fling Tourney

DJ Scott, left and Lee Perry represented Lawton youth bowlers well in the recent Oklahoma BPA tournament. Scott took first place and Perry finished in fourth in the Boys 6th Grade and Under division.

 Courtesy photo

It has been several years since Thunderbird Lanes hosted the Valentines Mixed Doubles tournament and the Luck O’ the Irish scotch doubles tournament so this year, a combined effort was drawn up in haste and the Spring Fling was born.

It was short notice this time but plans are to continue this event at this time in the future.

