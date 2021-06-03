The Friends of the Trail is excited to announce that it will host the 2021 Tour of the Wichitas on Saturday, June 19.
This year’s routes will take riders through some of the most breathtaking scenery Southwest Oklahoma has to offer. Routes will wind through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Fort Sill. The 2021 Tour of the Wichitas will host four routes ranging from 10 miles to 63.2 miles. Tour of the Wichitas is considered a “stop-and-smell-the-roses” kind of ride as bikers are encouraged to take time to bask in their surroundings.
Riders can pre-register on the Tour of the Wichitas website, tourofthewichitas.com. On the website, riders can also explore this year’s routes and they will find a detailed calendar for this year’s event. Come and go pre-registration and packet pick-up will take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn Lawton-Fort Sill, 135 NW 2nd Street in downtown Lawton. On-site registration and packet pick-up will begin at 6 a.m. before the event on Saturday, June 19 at the Hanger at Henry Airfield on Fort Sill. The 2021 Tour of the Wichitas bike ride is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19. The ride will begin at Post Road at Henry Airfield on Fort Sill.
Cost to participate in the 2021 Tour of the Wichitas ranges from $30 to $55 depending on route. Registration is now open at tourofthewichitas.com.
For more information on the 2021 Tour of the Wichitas or to view maps of the routes, calendar of events or to pre-register, visit tourofthewichitas.com.