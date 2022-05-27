MEERS — After a year away, the annual Tour de Meers bike ride returned last year to a roaring response from locals riders. And the enthusiasm doesn’t seem to be waning.
This year’s Tour de Meers, the 32nd edition, is set to be held Saturday. Last year, 633 riders took part in the first Tour de Meers in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event. Numbers for this year’s ride may be even higher.
Bill Cunningham, co-director of the race along with Cindy Zelbst, said that statistically, 60 percent of the riders pre-register, with the other 40 percent registering on race day. As of the end of Wednesday night, 418 riders had signed up for Saturday’s four routes, which would put the expected attendance to the event at nearly 700.
Race-day registration is at 6 a.m. on Saturday, while the rides will begin at 7:30 a.m. There will be four routes, with distances of 10, 22, 36 and 60 miles in the vicinity of Meers, Medicine Park, and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Cunningham said that while the rides do bring in plenty of local riders, there are also a lot of out-of-towners who participate. Most come Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas-Fort Worth and Wichita Falls, while the rest are riders around the country who like to try something new. Cunningham said there’s also a contingent of military or retired military who did the ride while stationed at Fort Sill, but return for Tour de Meers.
“Weather looks OK, and we are ready with 100 volunteers,” Cunningham said. “This is a big event. We like to say, ‘We’re the fire station in the cow pasture’. This is rural. And it’s one of the most popular bike rides of its kind, and it’s one of the oldest.”