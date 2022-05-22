MEERS — Memorial Day is right around the corner, which means the annual Tour de Meers bike ride is rapidly approaching as well.
The 32nd bike ride will be held Saturday, May 28, at the Meers Volunteer Fire Station, located at 26362 State Highway 115, Zip Code 73507. Registration begins at 6 a.m., with the ride starting at 7:30 a.m. with the National Anthem and announcements, and riders return throughout the morning and afternoon.
Last year’s event drew 633 riders and a big turnout is expected this year as well.
The registration fee is $35 (or $50 for tandem) before May 25. It will be a $40 registration fee or $55 for tandem on the day of ride. Children under 10 ride free with registered parent.
Routes are 10, 22, 36 and 60 miles, subject to adjustment, due to road construction/conditions. See route maps, parking map, hotel discounts and other details at tourdemeers.org.
No refunds, rain or shine fundraising event. You must sign our liability waiver before riding. Pre-registered riders guaranteed t-shirt. Other riders t-shirts while quantities last. Bike raffle tickets and Meers VFD ball caps and t-shirts sold on site.
The event began in 1989, and is a fundraiser for the Meers Volunteer Fire Department. According to co-director Bill Cunningham, ride organizers “promote it as a ride, not a race”. Three of the four routes course through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The Lawton-Fort Sill Amateur Radio Club follows each route along with onsite CCMH ambulance and Sheriff Deputies in support, with about 80 volunteers helping make sure the event goes smoothly.
For more information, call 580-704-9009 or email tourdemeers@gmail.com. You can also follow on Facebook at Tour de Meers Bicycle Ride.