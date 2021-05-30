MEERS — Just as they had for more than 30 years, cyclists from Southwest Oklahoma gathered just north of Lawton on Saturday for a grueling but fun adventure.
Except it wasn’t just as they had before, because they didn’t get to a year ago. And while was technically the 31st time the Tour de Meers was held, all the fliers and shirts said the “32nd annual”.
It some ways, that seemed fitting, because Saturday made it feel as if the event never went away.
After a COVID-induced hiatus in 2020, the cycling event that includes 10-mile, 22-mile, 36-mile and 60-mile routes made its much-anticipated return, and with a rousing response from the community. Race Director Cindy Zelbst said she hoped and expected a good turnout, but even she was surprised by what she saw. Zelbst said Saturday’s event drew 633 participants, a vastly higher number than the 461 that were reported at the last Tour de Meers back in 2019.
“I expected more people to be there this year just because people were anxious to get out and during the pandemic, bike sales were off the chart,” Zelbst said. “We had a great turnout, we did some things to accommodate larger crowds. The pre-registration numbers were great and I just had a feeling we’d have a big crowd, but it was huge.”
The Meers Volunteer Department puts on the Tour de Meers every year as a fundraiser. With no event last year, Zelbst said it was lucky there were no large fires in the past few months to drain the department’s budget.
While other activities are still slowly inching back to normalcy, the Tour de Meers looked just like the Tour always had. Smiling faces were in Meers early in the morning, from the cyclists to the volunteers and everyone in between.
“It was great on a lot of levels,” Zelbst said. “We depend on a lot of volunteers to get the job done. We had our whole family here volunteering, our chief had his family volunteering. So it’s an opportunity for us to be together in a community way, versus just having a meeting. It’s a chance to see everyone in a different light. It was fun and everybody had a good time.
“The riders had fun, we have fun and it just makes for a good day.”