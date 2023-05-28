Cyclists have been known to take less-than-perfect weather without complaining, however, after Saturday’s 34th Annual Tour de Meers ride there was nothing to complain about as riders were greeted by cloudy skies, cool temperatures and little or no wind.
“It was just a great day for a ride,” Liz Sanderson of Wichita Falls said while getting lunch at one of the event sponsors, Wayne’s Drive-Inn. “Everything is so well organized and we just love coming to it because of the mountains and the great views.”